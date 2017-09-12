What To Expect And How To Watch Today's iPhone Event

​Fall is nearly upon us, which means three things: foliage, flannel and brand new iPhones. Today, on the 10th anniversary of the original iPhone, Apple is expected to announce three new editions to the family, as well as some various other updates to the company's lineup of products.

As is tradition, the fun starts at 1:00 p.m. ET, and you better believe we'll be live-blogging the proceedings, offering that brand of commentary and analysis you've come to know and love.

In the meantime, let's walk through how to watch and what to expect.

How To Watch

You probably have this figured out by now, but if it's your first time, Apple hosts a livestream of the press event. You can watch using any Apple mobile device, Apple TV or any computer running MacOS on Safari. If you don't own any Apple products but still want to watch the press conference, you can watch using a Windows PC with Microsoft's Edge browser. Basically, you can watch the livestream on almost any platform save Google Chrome, Android and Linux.

What To Expect

It's an Apple press event in September, so going off the past 10 years of precedent, it's safe to say that you're going to see some new iPhones. As for what those iPhones look like and what's inside of them, well, look no further than Bloomberg tech reporter and foremost Apple rumor monger Mark Gurman's guide to today's event.

Basically: Two new iPhones — the iPhone 8 and 8 plus — and one high-end iPhone X, a premium iPhone offering that is rumored to start at $1,000. Here's Wired's David Pierce arguing why a super-expensive iPhone is a good thing.

If you've been somewhat paying attention to the Apple rumor mill churning away these past few months, The Verge's Chaim Gartenberg has a good rumor-by-rumor breakdown of today's proceedings.

Again, today's event starts at 1:00 p.m. ET, so if you're into a live-blog of a livestreaming event, keep this tab pinned. Of course, we're not the only ones offering live commentary of the event. For more, be sure to check out live coverage from The Verge, Wired and Gizmodo.