LATE NIGHT ROUNDUP

New Late Night Show 'The Opposition' Embeds With The Controversial Group Antifa

Nobody has time to watch all the late night shows. Except for us, so we're rounding up the best clips from each show every morning. 

Jordan Klepper's "The Opposition" traveled to Berkeley, California to meet with self-identified antifascists or Antifa, who came off a lot more like hippy nerds than violent masterminds. 

 


Stephen Colbert tore Trump a new one for his Vietnam "bone spur" deferments and his blasé comments years ago comparing his sexual conquests in New York City to the Vietnam War on the "The Howard Stern Show."

 
 

Trevor Noah questioned Bill O'Reilly's motives for not going to trial over the sexual assault allegations that ousted him from Fox News. 

 


Lin-Manel Miranda stopped by "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and freestyle rapped about a "sassy" audience member.  

 


And, finally, James Corden determined he was worse at pretty much everything compared to Usain Bolt. 

 



Eliza is an Associate Video Editor at Digg.

