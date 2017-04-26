Everything You Need To Know About Ann Coulter's Controversial (And Now Canceled) Berkeley Speech

Ann Coulter waves to the audience after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington on Feb. 12, 2011.

Berkeley has been ground zero of a debate over the limits of free speech since early February, when a planned speech by conservative provocateur Milo Yiannopoulous sparked violence on campus. Since then, outside far-right and far-left groups have clashed multiple times in what the New York Times describes as "a fight club atmosphere."

The most recent controversy, and threat of violence, stems from a speech that Ann Coulter was scheduled to give this Thursday. Like Yiannopoulous, Coulter is a vocal proponent of racist and xenophobic ideas. Coulter announced on Wednesday that she was canceling her planned appearance due to security threats and a lack of institutional support.

Here's a timeline of the violent clashes, lawsuits, and flip-flopping (on both sides) that have occurred since the Berkeley College Republicans announced Coulter's speech late last month.

Wednesday, March 29: Berkeley College Republicans Announce That Coulter Will Speak On Campus On April 27

The speech was to be sponsored by Young America's Foundation, a Virginia-based organization that helps organize campus speeches by conservative figures. A spokesman for the Berkeley College Republicans said that Coulter's speech would be on the topic of "illegal immigration."

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter, author of “In Trump We Trust” and other political-themed books, has accepted an invitation to speak at UC Berkeley on April 27, according to the sponsor of the event. ...

The Coulter event would come just months after a scheduled appearance at UC Berkeley by former Breitbart news editor Milo Yiannopoulos was canceled after some 100 to 150 masked people threw rocks, broke windows and set fires outside the student union building during an otherwise peaceful protest.

[East Bay Times]

Saturday, April 15: Pro-Trump And Anti-Trump Protestors Clash In Downtown Berkeley

The violence happened off-campus, and it wasn't related to Coulter per se, but it heightened political tensions in the area.

Hundreds of pro-Trump demonstrators and counter-protesters clashed Saturday at a "Patriots Day" rally in Berkeley, the third time the groups engaged in violent confrontations on city streets in recent months.

Fistfights broke out near Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park, where Trump supporters had scheduled a rally. Fireworks and smoke bombs were thrown into the crowd, and a few demonstrators were doused with pepper spray.

Both groups threw rocks and sticks at each other and used a large trash bin as a battering ram as the crowd moved around the perimeter of the park.

[Los Angeles Times]

Wednesday, April 19: UC Berkeley Cancels Coulter's Planned Speech Due To Security Threats

The University of California, Berkeley, on Wednesday canceled a scheduled speech by the conservative author Ann Coulter, in the latest blow to the institution's legacy and reputation as a promoter and bastion of free speech.

University administrators said in a statement that they could not let Ms. Coulter speak because of active security threats. In a letter to the Berkeley College Republicans, which was sponsoring the speech, two vice chancellors said the university had been "unable to find a safe and suitable venue for your planned April 27 event featuring Ann Coulter."

[New York Times]

Coulter defiantly insisted that she would "definitely" speak despite the cancellation.



Thursday, April 20: UC Berkeley Changes Its Mind, Inviting Coulter To Speak On A Different Date

The university first announced Wednesday that it was canceling Coulter's April 27 appearance following several political protests in Berkeley that turned violent. But amid mounting criticism and national attention, the school reversed its decision Thursday, saying that it had found a safe venue to hold the speech on a different date, May 2.

Coulter and the college Republican group that invited her rejected the new arrangement.

In a series of tweets Thursday night, Coulter criticized the university, saying Berkeley officials were adding "burdensome" conditions to her speech. She said she had already spent money to hold the event on April 27 and was not available to appear May 2. She also pointed out that the later date would coincide with a reading period before final exams, when there are no classes on campus and fewer students are around.

[Washington Post]

Coulter and the Berkeley College Republicans were not into it, and Coulter continued to insist she would appear as previously scheduled on April 27.



Monday, April 24: Conservative Student Groups Sue UC Berkeley For Canceling Coulter's Speech

A lawyer representing the Berkeley College Republicans and Young America's Foundation called the cancellation of Coulter's speech "unconstitutional."

A legal team representing the student group and the conservative provocateur on Monday slapped the University of California, Berkeley with a lawsuit claiming the university violated free speech rights when it called off Coulter's speaking visit.

"This case arises from efforts by one of California’s leading public universities, UC Berkeley — once known as the 'birthplace of the Free Speech Movement' — to restrict and stifle the speech of conservative students whose voices fall beyond the campus political orthodoxy," the lawsuit read in part.

[NBC Bay Area]



Tuesday, April 25: Young America's Foundation Backs Out As Coulter's Sponsor

In a statement on its website, Young America's Foundation said it "will not jeopardize the safety of its staff or students."

The Young America’s Foundation has pulled its involvement from conservative author Ann Coulter’s upcoming speech on campus, citing a "lack of assurances for protections from foreseeable violence," according to a statement released by YAF on Tuesday.

YAF’s withdrawal of its involvement from the event comes two days before Coulter plans to speak on campus despite security concerns raised by UCPD. Coulter may still speak Thursday, but YAF stated in the release that it would not risk the safety of its staff or students for the event.

[Daily Californian]

Wednesday, April 26: Coulter Announces She Won't Speak At UC Berkeley After All

After the Berkeley College Republicans "joined Young America’s Foundation in saying the atmosphere had grown too hostile," Coulter had no institutional support for her speech.

Ann Coulter said Wednesday that she is canceling her planned speech at the University of California, Berkeley, because she had lost the backing of conservative groups that had initially sponsored her appearance.

Ms. Coulter, in a message to The New York Times, said, "It's a sad day for free speech." ...

Without any support, Ms. Coulter said, she was left with little choice. "Everyone who should believe in free speech fought against it or ran away," she said.



[New York Times]