LA's Most Mysterious Celebrity, And Other Stories

Who Is Angelyne? No, Like, I've Never Heard Of Her

I have never been to Los Angeles — until I visit, I'll never know if the image of the city built up in my head through so many movies and TV shows is weirder than reality or not strange enough. This article from The Hollywood Reporter suggests the latter.

For residents of LA, Angelyne's billboards are a familiar sight. The whole notion of her self-made fame was all new to me, and this article that dives deep into her true identity serves as a solid introduction to her stardom. Now her real name is out there, her closely guarded origin story is out; but that doesn't mean that her pink Corvette will stop turning heads as she rolls down the street.

Anyone interested in the intersection between fame and performance art should read the piece. Angelyne's like Marina Abramovic by way of Andy Kaufman and an issue of "Hustler." I'd also recommend it to anyone who's disappointed by their city's selection of local celebrities: Angelyne's whole shtick is way more interesting than, say, Portland's Unipiper.

The Internet Has Always Hated Ads

Kate Knibbs diagnosis of what's wrong with internet advertising today is one of the clearest, best summations of the frustrating situation the net finds itself in today. In 2017 we've got ad blockers, social networks and autoplay videos to sneer and point fingers at, but way back in the old days of the internet — the ARPANET days — there was just one guy.

Anybody who finds themselves cursing at intrusive ads on the regular should stop to consider what it was like to be one of the first internet users to have received a spam email. Here's this new technology connecting you to people from all across the globe for the first time... and here's some guy trying to get you to check out his product. Bummer.

There's no point in being too upset about the existence ads online today; presented poorly or no, they're here to stay. Each time a new approach debuts and instantly fails, though, it's like we're going back to the ARPANET days: "that's just not how we do things here," we cry out, knowing full well that we'll get used to it eventually.

Running A 5K Up And Down A Mountain Sounds Like A Fun, Grueling Time

Sometimes, in order to motivate yourself, you have to set your sights on a goal that's beyond your reach. If you want to run an ordinary 5K or heck, even a full-fledged marathon, Eva Holland's piece on Alaska's Mount Marathon could serve as great inspiration.

There's something about the annual, ritualistic nature of the Mount Marathon race that's super-appealing. It's like the "why climb a mountain" question, turned to 11: why just climb it because it's there when you can clamber up it and then scoot your ass back down and see who gets the best time? People get hyped to do it, even pay thousands of dollars to get into the race just so they can end up totally exhausted and covered in mud.

I'm not a runner, and I'll probably never do something like Mount Marathon, but the image of generation after generation of Alaskans running up and down a mountain for no good reason will stick with me. The best reason to do something can be having no good reason at all.

The highlight of my weekend was watching a family of raccoons turn up at a bar patio and, one-by-one, scurry across a girder that ran along the length of the yard. It was exciting, adorable and a little bit scary (luckily, none of them fell into the patio). I want to share the raccoon love — and make sure that Angelyne's not the only blonde in the spotlight — so be sure to check out this wonderful video of a blonde raccoon getting a head massage.