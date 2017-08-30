FROM THE DIGG STORE

The New Android Release Is Here And It's Tasty

For the past few years, a lot of mystery has been swirling around the release of Android's latest platform. First tentatively and temptingly called Cupcake, we now know that Android "O" is officially Android Oreo, and the new feature improvements are pretty sweet. Some of them include:

Clearer Notifications

No need to sort through a bunch of annoying notifications. Now, tiny dots appear on each app icon showing they need your attention (you know, when you get to it). Plus, there's a cleaner notifications channel to help you sort through the alerts you do get.

Settings App Redesign

Because no one likes looking at a whole bunch of stuff, the "Settings" app is made to look way more streamlined (i.e., no buffet table of options).

The Need for Speed

Oreo is up to twice as fast than the previous OS, thanks to the minimization of background activity in the apps you can't see.

Picture-in-Picture Everywhere

Here's a game changer: resizable picture-in-picture allows you to be on two screens at once, minimize those screens, switch between them, close them out, etc. – it makes a world of difference when you're trying to multitask.

Wi-Fi Free Sharing

Yes, you heard right. Sharing files without a Wi-Fi connection is now possible, making all those last minute meetings a little easier than they would have been before.

And there's a whole slew of stuff you can do on the new and improved Android Oreo you couldn't do before.

  • Turn on notification badges — finally, your home screen can be helpful
  • Manage notification priorities — choose between urgent, high, medium and low (with different sounds for each one)
  • Enjoy more security with malware scans and notifications if something fishy pops up
  • Play with new emoji (i.e., a design update on the formerly squishy little guy)
  • Select text more intelligently, with context-sensitive shortcuts
  • Sync data across all your devices for the easiest auto-fill experience ever
  • Play with an octopus. Yeah: you can mess around with the Settings section, until you see the big Android O. Then, tap the O repeatedly before long-pressing it to get an octopus that just hangs out. What does an octopus have to do with Oreos or Androids for that matter? We'll never know, but our eight-legged friend does look pretty cool.

The update is coming your way soon, and the best thing about OS updates — other than playing with an octopus – is it opens up a whole slew of new job opportunities. Android is already the most widely used platform in the world, and with all the new features, it's a perfect time to get ahead of the curve in Android development. Learn the latest and greatest with The Complete Android Oreo with Kotlin Bundle.

This immersive bundle includes four courses and 105 hours of training to teach you Android development via Kotlin from the ground up. Here's what's included:

  • The Complete Android Oreo Kotlin Developer Course
    In this basics course, you'll install the development environment, learn to work with files and explore Kotlin programming concepts.
  • The Complete Android Oreo App Development Course
    Learn all of Oreo's latest features, and get hands-on experience building Android apps.
  • The Android Oreo & Java Developer Mastery Course
    Learn to leverage Java, the Android Studio, IntelliJ IDEA and other key concepts of creating apps for Android as you clone popular apps and use that source code as a base line for your own creations.
  • The Complete Kotlin Developer Masterclass: Build Kotlin Apps
    No need to know anything about Android: this course teaches you Kotlin programming fundamentals that'll lead you to full-fledged development in no time.

Buy it here for $34, or 94% off the original price.


