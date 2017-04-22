Another Upsetting Confrontation Happens On A Flight, This Time Involving A Mother And Her Baby

On Friday, a passenger on an American Airlines flight between San Francisco and Dallas recorded the aftermath of a violent confrontation between a mother and a flight attendant who reportedly took away the mother's stroller by force.

The passenger's Facebook post describes that a flight attendant forcibly took the mother's stroller away from her, in the process hitting the mother and narrowly missing the baby. The incident, however, was not filmed in the video.

The video shows the fallout of what had allegedly happened, with the mother, clearly shaken, crying and asking for her stroller back and a number of airline personnel trying to deal with the situation. Tensions escalate when the attendant in question returns back on the airplane and a male passenger confronts him.

American Airlines has since released an apology and says they're currently investigating the claim. But this latest incident, along with all that's happened at United Airlines this month, really doesn't make us want to board an airplane anytime soon.