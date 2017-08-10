How The Rise Of Amazon Has Destroyed Retail Chains, In One Chart

Retail chains are in big trouble. Shedding sales, jobs and market cap, the implosion of the retail economy is a "silent crisis" sending shockwaves through the US economy.

One of the main culprits? The rise of e-commerce, ie. Amazon. The top of this chart from Visual Capitalist shows the gargantuan size of Jeff Bezos' behemoth compared to the top retail chains, but the bottom of the chart is an even more striking visualization of how Amazon's rise has come at the expense of it's brick-and-mortar competitors:

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/a19b072460e746ada00ffb34bb4c8c2e_a1a4860e88424c4482e3b3f761362d00_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&gt;

Walmart and Target are the only companies that shed less than 50% of their market cap between 2006 and 2016, and the trend has continued since then (Target is down towards $30 billion now).

We hope you like Amazon, because it's all that will be left one of these days.

