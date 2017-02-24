Simple, Reasonably-Priced Items That Will Make Your Life Much, Much Easier

We all lead busy and interesting and cool lives, right? In the midst of all the book clubs, new Netflix shows and attempts to navigate a single acceptable Tinder date, it's often easy to forget to take care of the most important person in our lives: Ourselves! Each week we try to provide you with a few items that you really should just stop making excuses about and buy. You won't regret it.

An analysis of 20 studies failed to find good evidence that standing at a work desk is better than sitting. So why bother!?! Just focus on better posture and a stronger back with this chair. Like this one which happens to be $100 off.

As someone who's used Audible and is a fan of audiobooks in general, I highly recommend both. I'll even go so far to say that listening to a good book can be even better than reading it. (YEAH I SAID IT.) A great narrator (or even a cast of characters) can bring a book to life and add some flair and interpretation to lines on the page. Plus, it's easier than carrying a Kindle or (god forbid) a real book.

Whether you're going on a day hike or traveling across the world, a sturdy pack will serve you much better than whatever flimsy Jansport you've chosen for ~Fashion purposes. This is the type of ruck used by the army, with tons of side pockets and straps to compress it down or expand in size. This one even comes with a survival pack with some flint and tinder, a carabiner, knife blade and other things to help you out in the wild.

One of the absolute worst things you can do for your body is not let it get enough sleep. There are plenty of ways to improve sleep, but the simplest way is making sure you're comfy. If you're a side sleeper, tuck this little gem between your knees or under your side for easier Zzzs.

The Squatty Potty is kind of a big deal by now. But, in case you haven't heard of it, the Squatty Potty basically makes going to the bathroom easier, safer, and more fun (maybe). According to how our muscles are built, we're meant to squat, instead of sit, when using the bathroom. The Squatty Potty helps reduce the strain and eases the movement of post-digested waste.

Okay this is something I still don't understand — why do people use their phone as an alarm clock???!!! It is far and away the WORST thing to wake up to. The same shitty noises every morning, a poorly built snooze timer, you'll likely knock your phone off the dresser — I could go on and on. Just get a simple alarm clock with multiple alarms, a sleep timer that lets you fall asleep to music, and a snooze button that's easy to find. This clock even comes with a vibrating shaker thing to put under your pillow if you really need extra jolts to get out of bed.

Forget all the nonsense with the clips and the velcro and blah blah blah. Stick a little magnet on the back of your phone, clip the holder into the air vent, stick the phone to the holder. Done. And if you need to use the phone while driving (WHICH DIGG DOES NOT RECOMMEND) it's easy to remove and maneuver quickly.





You know what they don't tell you at the airport when you buy those foam bead travel pillows? That they do not work very well. How a bunch of beads will support your giant dome is still unknown. Your head naturally lolls forward when sleeping upright, why not use a product that seems to understand that.

What a lot of those nice/cool Bluetooth speakers fail to consider is that you don't want to carry your phone into the bathroom while the shower is going. 1) Condensation gets all up in its business. 2) You're gonna knock it in the toilet or the sink. 3) You can't change the music or volume with your slippery, wet hands, dummy. This speaker has a radio AND a Bluetooth speaker so you can choose the easy way (the NPR preset) or the hard way (the wet phone).

Okay that's it for this week!! Don't spend beyond your means and make sure you budget well!!

If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.

