​Passengers on an Allegiant flight from Las Vegas to Fresno, California got an unpleasant surprise as the flight landed: dark smoke filling the cabin:

Passengers make quick escape as smoke fills the cabin of an Allegiant Air flight after landing in California. https://t.co/AwpMx16GPN pic.twitter.com/yLrLmC5OwR — ABC News (@ABC) September 26, 2017

All the passengers were evacuated after they were forced to breathe through their shirts to block the smoke. According to one passenger, the flight staff told passengers they would pass out wet napkins to breathe through — then didn't.





[Estevan Moreno via ABC News]