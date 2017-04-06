Testosterone Is Killing Men, And Other Facts

Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: Why the good men die young, why Mongolia is a good place to die and why websites suck.

There's plenty of nuance to be had in Richard G. Bribiescas's examination of the discrepancy of average lifespans between women and men. But really, it's largely because young men die at higher rates than young women.

Bribiescas lays this all at the feet of testosterone and natural selection. You see, the two have an interesting relationship. Given how reproduction works, natural selection doesn't really care about how old you can live. It favors those who can pass on their genes, not so much those who live to see their genes pass on their genes. Testosterone, generally, makes you thin and strong and encourages risky behavior — all qualities that, well, lend themselves to passing genes on.



The trouble is, while testosterone might help the young men get laid, it also nudges them closer to the abyss of death. Being thin and strong and unafraid of risk, statistically, will make you more likely to die.

There is a tremendous amount of pain in dying from a chronic illness. That pain is not always limited to the patient. As such, a new field of treatment, known as palliative care, seeks to manage the pain — both physical and emotional, both of the dying and their loved ones.

Compared to the rest of the western world, Mongolia, Mosaic's Andrew North finds out, is a rising star in palliative care. Strong opioid painkillers, once outright banned, are now effectively managed for the chronically ill. Specialists help family members prepare for the impending death of a loved one. Dying is no longer considered a failure of medicine, just another ailment to treat.

Death is inevitable. But if more countries approach it like Mongolia does, maybe it doesn't have to be so hard.

The cruel reality of the web is that someone has to pay for all of this. Believe it or not, but I am being paid to write this. In order to facilitate this exchange of labor for money, you will find an ad above and on the bottom of this page. Also, if you head to the front page of Digg, you will find more advertisements. I hope they're not too intrusive.

But if you go to other websites to read stuff, The Outline's Hanson O'Haver points out, sometimes the ads, the pleas to subscribe to newsletters or turn off adblockers, are too much. We seem to have arrived at the worst possible future. Where consumers expect to consume web content for free and web content producers expect to make some money off of their content. And so we have a web that's optimized to drain every cent from every user, impression, and eyeball.

It's exhausting for everyone involved. You could always just read a magazine instead.

Look, you can read out explainer on what happens when you eat moldy bread, and you'd be within your right to glean that maybe it's not so bad.

I've been there. There are few disappointments in life like waking up, excited to make yourself a delicious slice of peanut butter toast, only to find that mold has claimed your bread. It sucks. It's a bummer.

Chances are you could eat the bread and it would be okay. But there's a chance that it would mess with your mouth, nose and throat. There's a chance you could have an allergic reaction. And if you do it often and long enough, there's a chance you could get cancer.

So don't do it. Just buy a new loaf of bread.

