This Reporter Trying Her Darndest To Interview Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Gives Us Faith In Journalism

British reporter and TV personality Alison Hammond first found viral Digg fame after her hilarious Blade Runner 2049 interview with Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford. Now, the "This Morning" host is setting her sights on bigger journalistic targets — The Royals.

Friday, Hammond tried her darndest to talk to Prince Harry and his fiance Meghan Markle during their first Royal outing to Nottingham. Her first attempt to talk with Prince didn't go that well. After yelling "come and get warmed up by me," Harry conspicuously dodged Hammond.

Later, Hammond tried screaming "MEGS!" at Meghan Markle to grab her attention. After more shouting and budging, Hammond was finally able to talk to Markle. When Hammond yelled "congratulations from 'This Morning'," Markle replied "thank you so much" into the microphone. Hammond was ecstatic.

Alison Hammond living her best damn life screaming MEGS at Meghan Markle is the best TV I've seen in years #thismorning pic.twitter.com/pY9k2YRN5G — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) December 1, 2017

Brits had mixed reactions to the reporter's tactics. Some seemed to think the royals deserved more respect:

LOVING Prince Harry swerving Alison Hammond in such an unsubtle way on @thismorning . Alison screeching "Megs.." at the top of her voice, have some decorum woman... #cringe #embarrassing #thismorning😳 — bernice bassett (@bernicebassett) December 1, 2017

@thismorning I love Alison Hammond but there’s a time and a place for her banter,Prince Harry and Megan’s first royal outing was not it! I was cringing at the telly when she was shouting “megs” so disrespectful! Why did the big wigs in the studio not shut her up? Embarrassing 🙈 — Lizann (@LizannMiller) December 1, 2017

My morning has actual been made by @thismorning 😂 Alison Hammond doing her best to grab an interview with the newly engaged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is the best TV I've seen in a while 😂 — Amy Lee Fraioli MSYP (@AmyLeeMSYP) December 1, 2017



