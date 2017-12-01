DOING ANYTHING FOR THE INTERVIEW

This Reporter Trying Her Darndest To Interview Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Gives Us Faith In Journalism

British reporter and TV personality Alison Hammond first found viral Digg fame after her hilarious Blade Runner 2049 interview with Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford. Now, the "This Morning" host is setting her sights on bigger journalistic targets — The Royals.

Friday, Hammond tried her darndest to talk to Prince Harry and his fiance Meghan Markle during their first Royal outing to Nottingham. Her first attempt to talk with Prince didn't go that well. After yelling "come and get warmed up by me," Harry conspicuously dodged Hammond.

 

Later, Hammond tried screaming "MEGS!" at Meghan Markle to grab her attention. After more shouting and budging, Hammond was finally able to talk to Markle. When Hammond yelled "congratulations from 'This Morning'," Markle replied "thank you so much" into the microphone. Hammond was ecstatic.

 

Brits had mixed reactions to the reporter's tactics. Some seemed to think the royals deserved more respect:

 
 
 

Others celebrated Hammond's commitment to her craft:


 
 


