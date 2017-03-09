Redditors Are Worried That Their Smart Home Devices Are Reporting To The CIA

​Is Alexa spying on you? Is your Google Home forwarding all your dumb questions directly to the CIA? Such are the questions users are asking after this video popped up and quickly shot to the top of Reddit:





The most upvoted comments on the post expressed concern about Alexa's stony silence in the face of logical questioning.









But if Alexa is compromised by the CIA, certainly it's not alone. And so around the country, Redditors started interrogating their smart assistants to weed out the moles. Siri couldn't (or refused?) to answer:

Microsoft's Cortana played it coy:









Google Assistant played dumb:









So is your smart assistant spying on you? Probably not (although, given the information revealed in the CIA Vault 7 leaks about how the agency can hack internet-connected devices, its not entirely outside the realm of possibility).

But really, what's likely happening here is that smart assistants — as good as they've gotten recently — aren't conversationalists. Alexa's response to "Would you lie to me" is almost certainly a pre-programmed response to a question its developers anticipated jokesters would ask. But, understandably, the developers probably didn't anticipate that someone would inquire whether Alexa is connected to the CIA — and Alexa isn't smart enough to parse what's actually being asked:





But it's a Thursday, we're all tired of work — what harm does a fun little conspiracy theory do?