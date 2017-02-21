Here's Alex Trebek Rapping Bars Over The Original Beats

Jeopardy! host and old, white Canadian man Alex Trebek delighted the internet Monday night by reading the answers to a "Let's Rap, Kids!" category in the oldest, whitest, most Canadian voice he has:
But of course, the internet couldn't stop there. Here's Trebek's answers with the songs themselves:
[Mark]
