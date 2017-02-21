SPITTING HOT FIRE FOR 800

Here's Alex Trebek Rapping Bars Over The Original Beats

Jeopardy! host and old, white Canadian man Alex Trebek delighted the internet Monday night by reading the answers to a "Let's Rap, Kids!" category in the oldest, whitest, most Canadian voice he has:

 

[Kenny Ducey]


But of course, the internet couldn't stop there. Here's Trebek's answers with the songs themselves:

 

[Mark]


