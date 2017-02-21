Here's Alex Trebek Rapping Bars Over The Original Beats

Jeopardy! host and old, white Canadian man Alex Trebek delighted the internet Monday night by reading the answers to a "Let's Rap, Kids!" category in the oldest, whitest, most Canadian voice he has:

How about Alex Trebek rapping on Jeopardy! tonight pic.twitter.com/MNy9CEkf1p — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) February 21, 2017

[Kenny Ducey]







But of course, the internet couldn't stop there. Here's Trebek's answers with the songs themselves:

I took Alex Trebek rapping on Jeopardy and did the only thing that felt right: Edit it to the music he was quoting. (🎥: @KennyDucey) pic.twitter.com/Tg8mxONBAj — Mark (@tole_cover) February 21, 2017

[Mark]







If you like that, here's some more Jeopardy! highlights for you:

• Alex Trebek Absolutely Destroys Poor Contestant Talking About Her Nerdiness

• We Really Hope These 'Jeopardy!' Meme Categories Are Real

• Jeopardy Contestant Brutally Butchers A Question About '90s Rappers — 'Who Is Two Pack?'