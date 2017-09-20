Alex Jones Does Not Like Being Laughed At

TRY NOT TO LAUGH

​Alex Jones, infamous Infowars founder and host, is known for his rants and blow-ups. Nothing screams insecurity like anger. In this delightful compilation, Jones proves that point by repeatedly screaming about being made fun of.

Alex Jones does not enjoy being laughed at pic.twitter.com/9bQn3OfH1q — John Kerr (@JohnnyHeatWave) September 20, 2017

[@JohnnyHeatWave]