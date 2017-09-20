TRY NOT TO LAUGH

Alex Jones Does Not Like Being Laughed At

​Alex Jones, infamous Infowars founder and host, is known for his rants and blow-ups. Nothing screams insecurity like anger. In this delightful compilation, Jones proves that point by repeatedly screaming about being made fun of. 

 

[@JohnnyHeatWave]

