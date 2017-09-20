Alex Jones Does Not Like Being Laughed At

Alex Jones, infamous Infowars founder and host, is known for his rants and blow-ups. Nothing screams insecurity like anger. In this delightful compilation, Jones proves that point by repeatedly screaming about being made fun of.
TRY NOT TO LAUGH
Skip to content, or skip to search.
Alex Jones, infamous Infowars founder and host, is known for his rants and blow-ups. Nothing screams insecurity like anger. In this delightful compilation, Jones proves that point by repeatedly screaming about being made fun of.