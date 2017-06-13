How Should The Media Cover Sandy Hook Conspiracy Peddler Alex Jones?

​On Sunday, Megyn Kelly released a preview of her NBC interview with Infowars personality Alex Jones, a conspiracy theorist who has claimed, among other things, that the mass shooting at Sandy Hook was a hoax.

Next Sunday, I sit down with conservative radio host @RealAlexJones to discuss controversies and conspiracies #SundayNight June 18 on NBC pic.twitter.com/7bVz6Fobf5 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 11, 2017

The interview has ignited a huge controversy about how the media should cover conspiracy theorists. Here's what you need to know.

Family Members Of Sandy Hook Victims Decried Kelly's Decision To Interview Jones

On Twitter, the children and parents of Sandy Hook victims described the harassment they'd received from Jones' followers and said that Kelly shouldn't give him a national platform.

This piece of actual garbage encourages people to call my mom's death a hoax and harass other Sandy Hook families. Shame on you @megynkelly. https://t.co/uGmhqQAEeR — cristina hassinger (@chass63) June 12, 2017

Every week. 5 years later. Still harrased by truthers. You do NOT give crazy a platform. You're better than this @nbc https://t.co/aIPM73FZgr — Nelba Márquez-Greene (@Nelba_MG) June 12, 2017

On Monday, gun violence prevention organization Sandy Hook Promise rescinded Kelly's invitation to host a fundraiser this week.



"This decision was spurred by NBC's planned broadcast of Kelly's interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who believes the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, CT, was a hoax," the statement read.

"Sandy Hook Promise cannot support the decision by Megyn or NBC to give any form of voice or platform to Alex Jones and have asked Megyn Kelly to step down as our Promise Champion Gala host. It is our hope that Megyn and NBC reconsider and not broadcast this interview," said Nicole Hockley, co-Founder and Managing Director.

[People]

Kelly Has Defended Her Interview By Arguing That Jones' Prominence Makes Him Newsworthy

In a statement on Twitter responding to Sandy Hook Promise's decision, Kelly described Jones' views as "personally revolting" and said that the question she was trying to address by interviewing Jones was, "How does Jones, who traffics in these outrageous conspiracy theories, have the respect of the president of the United States and a growing audience of millions?" (Trump appeared on Infowars during the presidential campaign.)

Here is my statement regarding Sunday night’s interview: pic.twitter.com/iS2VfyLt6S — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 13, 2017

Media Critics Are Debating Whether Kelly's Justification Makes Sense And How Best To Cover Jones

BuzzFeed's Charlie Warzel argued that Jones' enormous following and financial success make him "worthy of interrogation."

Like it or not, Alex Jones is an architect of our current political moment, and as such, the mainstream media shouldn’t try to shield its audience from him or pretend he doesn’t exist — it should interrogate him...



It's precisely this influence that makes Jones worthy of interrogation on a national news platform. To suggest otherwise is to fall back on an old, outdated idea of the mainstream media as gatekeepers. The media’s job now is not simply uncovering and sharing news, it's helping its audiences navigate the often treacherous sea of information and "alternative facts." Jones, the pro-Trump media, and the #MAGAsphere are loud, influential voices with huge, active communities and ties to the White House. It is unwise and increasingly difficult to ignore their very real threat, both to their individual targets and to the mainstream media as a whole.



Warzel conceded, however, that "individuals in Kelly's position — traditional media figures, less in tune with the quirks and pitfalls of the pro-Trump media — might not be equipped to deal with a troll like Jones."

[BuzzFeed]





Meanwhile, the Washington Post's Margaret Sullivan pointed out that "Kelly’s unimpressive track record in interviewing hard-to-pin-down subjects" like Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump make her ill-suited for the job of interviewing Jones. Sullivan suggests that NBC should repackage the interview as part of a "no-holds-barred investigation of Alex Jones."

NBC is in a seemingly no-win situation, not wanting to buckle under pressure and defending the story as a legitimate subject of journalistic inquiry — which it surely is.

Here's the way out: Kill the planned segment as a one-on-one interview, and use the material as one piece of a no-holds-barred investigation of Alex Jones and others like him. Don't leave it up to Kelly, but pull in one or more of NBC's top reporters...

A soft one-on-one interview, by itself, is nothing more than entertainment.



[Washington Post]





Meanwhile, At Least One Sponsor Has Pulled Advertising From NBC News Over The Controversy

The Wall Street Journal reports that JP Morgan Chase doesn't want its brand to be associated with the interview.

J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. has asked for its local TV ads and digital ads to be removed from Ms. Kelly's show and from all NBC news programming until after the show airs, according to a person familiar with the matter. The company doesn't want any of its ads to appear adjacent to any promotions for the interview, the person added.



[Wall Street Journal]



