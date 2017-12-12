In Shocking Result, Democrat Doug Jones Defeats Roy Moore In Alabama Senate Race

In an unprecedented victory in deep-red Alabama, the Associated Press has declared that Democrat Doug Jones has bested Republican Roy Moore in the special Senate election for Jeff Sessions' seat. The victory is a stunning rebuke of Donald Trump and Steve Bannon's drain-the-swamp ethos, which pushed the controversial Moore despite multiple sexual misconduct allegations against him and a history of racist and homophobic remarks.
With virtually only blue districts left to be counted, Moore doesn't have enough uncounted votes left to make up the margin:
In A Tweet, President Trump Congratulated Jones
President Trump admitted his candidate's defeat in a tweet minutes after Jones finished speaking, writing "The write-in votes played a very big factor, but a win is a win.
Black Voters Give Jones The Victory
High turnouts and near-unanimous support for Jones among black voters gave him an edge:
While Jones still lost white voters handily, he outperformed Obama's 2012 numbers:
Jones fares much better than Obama among white voters, garnering 31 percent of their votes, roughly twice the 15 percent who voted for Obama. Jones made particularly large gains among white women and those with college degrees.
For more analysis of the exit polls, check out the Washington Post's full breakdown.
NRSC Calls For Jones To Vote With GOP
Shortly after the race was called, the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which refused to support Moore, lauded Alabama's choice — and urged the Democrat Jones to caucus with Senate Republicans:
We'll update this post with analysis and more news as it comes in.