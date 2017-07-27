Is Al Gore's 'An Inconvenient Sequel' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

In 2006, director Davis Guggenheim and Al Gore's "An Inconvenient Truth" drew praise and won awards for how it framed climate change as an accessible, urgent issue. At the same time, it made Gore a more prominent target for climate change deniers.

"An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power" (in theaters July 28th) is a follow-up from directors Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk ("Audrie and Daisy") that checks in on Gore and the world a decade later. Does it renew our concerns or is it a rehash? Here's what the reviews say:

It Trades In PowerPoints For More Immediate Examples

If An Inconvenient Truth felt like a high school lecture/power point presentation, and I’m not stretching it a bit here considering it’s one of the most watched films in high schools nationwide, this sequel is more in the style of cinema verite and has Gore in a rather passionate and angry mood throughout its 100 minute running time.

[We Got This Covered]

The footage of natural disasters from the last few years offer much more immediate, compelling evidence than charts and graphics — which is to say, rather perversely, that Gore’s awareness campaign benefits from some of his fears being realized. And footage of the Paris Climate Summit of 2015 actually provides some genuine human and political drama to a project whose aims are chiefly educational.



[The A.V. Club]

If the first doc was built around the famous power point presentation that he’d been giving in the wake of his presidential defeat, this one seems to be built around a new one he’s been giving, as he travels the world addressing thousands of climate leadership trainees — activists who have gone on to lead major organizations and train tens of thousands of others. The former vice president actually seems more optimistic this time around.



[The Village Voice]





There's A Surplus Of Stories Jammed In The Film

As in the original film, we see Gore delivering lectures on climate change that are filled with appalling facts about our global fate. In fact, there is so much to be learned, so much to show us, that directors Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk seem a little overwhelmed. (They also made the excellent enviro-doc “The Island President,” which shared many thematic parallels with this film but was unburdened by such high-profile pressure.)

[TheWrap]

At its best, An Inconvenient Sequel foregrounds the physical evidence of a serious shift in the global climate. In Greenland, Gore and a scientist walk over a melting ice cap, examining the massive schisms which will sooner or later cause entire shelves to crack and melt. The first film’s controversial prediction of a drowned New York City is invoked again by way of Hurricane Sandy, and it’s noted that 14 of the 15 hottest years on record have come since 2001.



[Consequence of Sound]

One of the film’s most engaging moments comes during a visit to Georgetown, Texas, a city that has gone 90% renewable and will soon be the biggest city in the country to go 100%. The mayor is a conservative Republican, and he informs Gore that "this is the reddest city in the reddest county in Texas." But renewable energy saves the man’s constituents money, and, as he puts it, "it’s just common sense that the less stuff you put in the air, the better." Could it be that there are other officials out there with such common sense? Al Gore appears to be more hopeful on this point than many of the rest of us.



[The Village Voice]





It Focuses More On Gore — Which Doesn't Quite Work

From the very beginning, the cause is framed as being personal. Sobering footage of ruined glaciers and landscapes are accompanied by soundbites where people criticize Gore and his passion. Questions of whether this movie is actually about Gore or his cause nag the entire movie, even though you know the project thinks it's doing a noble job with the latter.



[RogerEbert.com]

There is no doubt that Gore has a life-altering passion; he just doesn’t possess the personality required to express it cinematically. And that’s perfectly fine: all an activist truly has to do is act, which he does relentlessly. But meanwhile, the movie’s other subject — the planet he’s trying to save — is pushed to the side every time his travails take center stage.



[TheWrap]

Gore notes that "If I said there weren’t times where this felt like a personal failure on my part, I’d be lying," and his intention is sincere even if the documentary isn’t always completely sure how best to illustrate it.



[Consequence of Sound]



An Inconvenient Sequel often plays out like a tragic superhero film. Gore is depicted as a one-man army, fighting the good fight against impossible odds. Other politicians, from Obama to John Kerry to Justin Trudeau, drift into the film, lending their support. But Gore, as the film shows it, is the one with the ideas, the gumption, and the connections to grease the wheels of change.



[The Verge]





The Best (And Maybe Saddest) Part Is The Paris Summit

While An Inconvenient Sequel mostly just celebrates Gore’s outlook and gives him a fresh platform to make his case, it showcases his practical impact as well. During a key moment at the Paris conference, he hastily brokers a deal between India and the American energy company SolarCity, which results in a massive loan to help the country get onboard with the Paris accords. In his own words, he may be "a recovering politician," but his diplomatic skills haven’t waned.



[IndieWire]



So we follow Gore trying to make the Paris Agreement happen. Gore is in Paris the day if the terrorist attacks on the city. We watch as world leaders come together – strengthened by resolve after the tragedy – to get a meaningful agreement worked out. This has been Gore’s life's work. There's true jubilation. Of course, we know how this ends. Trump is elected president and is now threatening to leave the agreement – an agreement in which the United States took a leadership role to try and make the world a better place. Now, it’s probably gone. All that work, probably for nothing.

[UPROXX]





'An Inconvenient Sequel' Just Isn't Poised To Teach People

The film doesn't offer any surprising updates on global warming for a pseudo-woke teen with a social-media stream. Nor does it lay out actionable strategies for viewers who could be persuaded to change their habits, but don't know how. In that way, it's a missed opportunity for Gore and his multi-decade agenda. An Inconvenient Truth formed the choir, and it’s inexplicable that this sequel makes no effort to teach that choir to sing.

[The Verge]

The sequel often plays, strangely and by contrast, like a victory lap. Much of its running time is devoted to Gore basking in adoration and talking about the victories the movement has made in the last decade. The man has certainly earned his hosannas; whether they required a feature-length showcase, complete with scenes of Gore taking phone calls or shaking his head at some dopey skeptic talking nonsense on TV, is debatable.



[The A.V. Club]





TL;DR

If it does occasionally dabble in hero worship of its subject, it also makes the effective case that somebody has to keep showing up when nobody else can be bothered.

[Consequence of Sound]





