Here's How Prominent Politicians Are Reacting To The Al Franken Groping Picture

Thursday morning, Los Angeles radio anchor Leeann Tweeden accused Senator Al Franken (D-MN) of forcibly kissing her on a USO tour in 2006 and released a photograph of Franken groping her while she was sleeping.
In response, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) quickly came out with a statement calling for an investigation into Franken's conduct.
McConnell's statement reads,
As with all credible allegations of sexual harassment or assault, I believe the Ethics Committee should review the matter. I hope the Democratic Leader will join me on this. Regardless of party, harassment and assault are completely unacceptable — in the workplace or anywhere else.
Some Democratic senators have endorsed the idea of an investigation into Franken's conduct. For instance, Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) told reporters that the allegations "are deeply concerning, and I expect to hear more from Sen. Franken."
Former vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine (D-VA) also condemned Franken's behavior and endorsed the idea of an ethics investigation.
Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) also came out in support of an investigation and said that she believes Tweeden.
Sherrod Brown (D-OH) gave a more measured statement, calling Franken's behavior "inappropriate" but not coming out in favor of an investigation.
Finally, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) released a statement also calling for an investigation.
After releasing a terse, not-particularly-remorseful statement earlier in the day, Franken released a longer, more empathetic statement in the afternoon in which he said, among other things, that he would cooperate with an investigation.
Meanwhile, Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) gave the worst Democratic response to the photo and allegation of forced kissing. Congratulations, Senator Whitehouse!