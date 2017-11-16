Here's How Prominent Politicians Are Reacting To The Al Franken Groping Picture

NO TWO SIDES ABOUT IT

Thursday morning, ​Los Angeles radio anchor Leeann Tweeden accused Senator Al Franken (D-MN) of forcibly kissing her on a USO tour in 2006 and released a photograph of Franken groping her while she was sleeping.

The photo in this story alleging Al Franken kissed/groped a woman against her will is ... jarring. This is going to be a major problem on Capitol Hill. https://t.co/KjoTmptift pic.twitter.com/EAaQkqFWd4 — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 16, 2017

In response, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) quickly came out with a statement calling for an investigation into Franken's conduct.

New: @SenateMajLdr McConnell calls for an Ethics Committee review of the groping allegations against Al Franken. pic.twitter.com/Xc1vU3fXlO — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) November 16, 2017

McConnell's statement reads,

As with all credible allegations of sexual harassment or assault, I believe the Ethics Committee should review the matter. I hope the Democratic Leader will join me on this. Regardless of party, harassment and assault are completely unacceptable — in the workplace or anywhere else.

Some Democratic senators have endorsed the idea of an investigation into Franken's conduct. For instance, Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) told reporters that the allegations "are deeply concerning, and I expect to hear more from Sen. Franken."

“I think there should be an investigation” Gillibrand says of Franken. — Liz Goodwin (@lizcgoodwin) November 16, 2017

Asked if the explanation that the photo was a joke is enough, Gillibrand says “no” — Liz Goodwin (@lizcgoodwin) November 16, 2017

Former vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine (D-VA) also condemned Franken's behavior and endorsed the idea of an ethics investigation.

Kaine says of Ethics probe into Franken: “I think that idea has merit. I really do.” — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) November 16, 2017

Tim Kaine on if Franken has done enough to apologize: "That's a hard question. The sufficiency of an apology is measured by what the person thinks of it. I'm not going to judge the sufficiency of the apology, but the behavior is unacceptable." — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) November 16, 2017

Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) also came out in support of an investigation and said that she believes Tweeden.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) backs an ethics probe of Al Franken.



“I tend to believe her,” she says of his accuser. — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) November 16, 2017

Sherrod Brown (D-OH) gave a more measured statement, calling Franken's behavior "inappropriate" but not coming out in favor of an investigation.

"I know he said it was inappropriate, and I agree," Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, told CNN, adding that he's been busy & didn't know much else — Ashley Killough (@KilloughCNN) November 16, 2017

Finally, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) released a statement also calling for an investigation.

NEW: Chuck Schumer calls for ethics panel probe of Al Franken allegations pic.twitter.com/t1ldKoKbSJ — Laura Litvan (@LauraLitvan) November 16, 2017

After releasing a terse, not-particularly-remorseful statement earlier in the day, Franken released a longer, more empathetic statement in the afternoon in which he said, among other things, that he would cooperate with an investigation.

.@alfranken: “The first thing I want to do is apologize" pic.twitter.com/U6BWpzaPVM — Alex Rogers (@arogDC) November 16, 2017

Meanwhile, Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) gave the worst Democratic response to the photo and allegation of forced kissing. Congratulations, Senator Whitehouse!