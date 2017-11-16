NO TWO SIDES ABOUT IT

Here's How Prominent Politicians Are Reacting To The Al Franken Groping Picture

Thursday morning, ​Los Angeles radio anchor Leeann Tweeden accused Senator Al Franken (D-MN) of forcibly kissing her on a USO tour in 2006 and released a photograph of Franken groping her while she was sleeping. 

 

In response, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) quickly came out with a statement calling for an investigation into Franken's conduct. 

 

McConnell's statement reads,

As with all credible allegations of sexual harassment or assault, I believe the Ethics Committee should review the matter. I hope the Democratic Leader will join me on this. Regardless of party, harassment and assault are completely unacceptable — in the workplace or anywhere else.

Some Democratic senators have endorsed the idea of an investigation into Franken's conduct. For instance, Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) told reporters that the allegations "are deeply concerning, and I expect to hear more from Sen. Franken."

 
 

Former vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine (D-VA) also condemned Franken's behavior and endorsed the idea of an ethics investigation.

 
 

Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) also came out in support of an investigation and said that she believes Tweeden.

 

Sherrod Brown (D-OH) gave a more measured statement, calling Franken's behavior "inappropriate" but not coming out in favor of an investigation.

 

Finally, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) released a statement also calling for an investigation.

 

After releasing a terse, not-particularly-remorseful statement earlier in the day, Franken released a longer, more empathetic statement in the afternoon in which he said, among other things, that he would cooperate with an investigation.

 

Meanwhile, Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) gave the worst Democratic response to the photo and allegation of forced kissing. Congratulations, Senator Whitehouse!

 

