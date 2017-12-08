WELL, NICK OFFERMAN

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai Gets Smacked Down By His Hero Ron Swanson Over Net Neutrality

FCC chairman — and foe of net neutrality regulations — ​Ajit Pai grew up in small-town Kansas and is a big fan of NBC's "Parks and Recreation." During a recent episode of "VICE News," Pai showed off a copy of Ron Swanson's "Pyramid of Greatness," signed by actor Nick Offerman. 

 

Offerman fired back on Twitter, saying Swanson would not approve of the Pai's "duplicitous" handling of net neutrality:

 

That said, while we appreciate a righteous, pro-net neutrality burn, we feel compelled to point out that Ron Swanson would probably advocate for getting rid of every single government regulation ever brought into existence. And probably also getting rid of the internet entirely. 


[Via The Verge]

