Here's How The Air Canada Near Disaster Was Averted

Last month, an Air Canada airplane almost landed on a taxiway that had four planes lined up instead of its designated runway at the San Francisco International airport.

While disaster managed to be averted at the very last minute, this was definitely a close call, much too close for comfort. The animation video below gives a good visual breakdown of what happened at the San Francisco airport and how close the Air Canada airplane came to colliding with the second airplane on the taxiway.

[Via Reddit]

