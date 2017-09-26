PYRAMID SCHEMES

The Age Distributions In The 10 Largest Countries, Visualized

​Age distributions: They're important. Japan, for instance, is facing down a difficult future as its population continues to skew older and older — meaning fewer people of working age (bad news for the economy) and fewer young people with means to help support the elderly. That is to say, you want something closer to a pyramid structure, while Japan is trending towards a kite:

 The Economist


Redditor u/madewulf pulled age distribution for the world's 10 largest countries in 2017 and built age pyramids for each. The results show the disparities between quickly growing countries (more young people) and countries growing at a slower rate (a more balanced distribution) — this can be seen in the difference between the distribution in Nigeria (which is expected to be more populous than the US in 2050) and the distribution in the US: 

Age Distribution for the 10 Largest Countries [OC] from dataisbeautiful
 


You can see more distributions and dive into the numbers here.


[Via Reddit]

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep it coming
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
CRIMINAL ELEMENT

2 diggs Wired
How two factory workers stole some 43 tons of electronic-grade polysilicon over five-plus years, earning more than $625,000 in the process
SMILES WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Millennials Are Killing Braces (JK, But These Are Great)

3 diggs smiledirectclub.com
If you’re a grown adult who wants a straighter smile but sure as hell doesn’t want braces, try SmileDirectClub. Their aligners are invisible, affordable, and shipped straight to your door. Use the promo code YOUDIGG for a free scan or 50% off your at-home impression kit.