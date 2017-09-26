The Age Distributions In The 10 Largest Countries, Visualized

​Age distributions: They're important. Japan, for instance, is facing down a difficult future as its population continues to skew older and older — meaning fewer people of working age (bad news for the economy) and fewer young people with means to help support the elderly. That is to say, you want something closer to a pyramid structure, while Japan is trending towards a kite:

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/f02955e2ffbb4c77a0b627cfa2963da9_a1d77a833dc3401f860e7ee25ee20beb_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />





Redditor u/madewulf pulled age distribution for the world's 10 largest countries in 2017 and built age pyramids for each. The results show the disparities between quickly growing countries (more young people) and countries growing at a slower rate (a more balanced distribution) — this can be seen in the difference between the distribution in Nigeria (which is expected to be more populous than the US in 2050) and the distribution in the US:





You can see more distributions and dive into the numbers here.





[Via Reddit]