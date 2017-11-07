Texas Governor: Mass Shooting Is Sad, But We Shouldn't Do Anything Because It's Not As Bad As Hitler

​There may be good arguments against stricter gun control laws, but "we shouldn't do anything because mass shootings haven't killed as many people as Hitler" is... not one of them. But that's an argument Texas Governor Greg Abbott made today during an appearance on Fox News:

WTF

Gov. Abbott: "We think [recent tragedies are] something heavy rn, but put this in context of history, look at what happened with Hitler" pic.twitter.com/IflDpyIaG9 — Lis Power (@LisPower1) November 6, 2017

The full quote, via Splinter:



Remember, even though we are facing these severe tragedies whether it be what happened in Sutherland Springs, or what happened in Las Vegas, or what happened in New York last week or what happened in London earlier this year, we have acts of evil that are taking place and because they are close in time to us right now we think this is something heavy right now. But put this in the context of history.

Look at what happened with Hitler during the horrific events during that era, and Mussolini and go back in time before that to the earlier ages, the Middle Ages, when people committed horrific crimes, and when you go back through the history of the Bible, there was evil that took place from earliest stages of the Bible to post-New Testament, so evil is something that has permeated this world. And that force of evil must be combated with the force of good that is offered by God and it is so heartwarming to see the people of this community turn to God, turn to hope, turn to the promise of good overcoming evil.





Huh.





