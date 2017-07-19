Holy Crap, Look At The Size Of This Wild Boar

​Did you know wild boars could crack 800 pounds? We didn't, but now we do, thanks to this 820-pound behemoth shot and killed by Alabaman Wade Seago last week — just look at it:

Seago told the news he shot the hog in his front yard in self-defense:

Wade was afraid the huge hog would injure or kill the family pet so he grabbed a .38 caliber revolver that he keeps for home defense and went out on the front porch. "By the time I got in a position to shoot, the hog was about 12 yards away," Wade said. "Cruiser was out of my line to the hog so I fired." It took three shots to take him down.





[Via Storyful]