5 Unique Projects You Can Build With Arduino

Have you ever wanted to build a computer control panel? Make your own robot arm? Well, dreamers, this is for you. Arduino is an open-source electronics prototyping platform based on easy to use, intuitive hardware and software. And you don't need to know a single line of code to start building.

You can use Arduino for anything from sophisticated Internet of Things (IoT) projects to simple weekend project with some kiddos.. Need some inspiration for stuff to build? Check out these five incredible DIY projects (say goodbye, Pinterest board).

1. Create a Fully Functional Computer Control Panel

Move over, Tom Cruise — mostly because you're crazy, but also because we're giving Minority Report a run for its money with this control panel. It's like you could be living in your own sci-fi fantasy (aside from that whole murder prediction stuff). There's a whole host of stuff going on that helps comprise this setup, but the brain behind it all: Arduino. Add a few extra things: USB controllers, some lights, and switches — voila. Your own massive computer panel setup.

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/f87cbe1a9c4d4e3995514037dbf505c7_ab3cfd98f2a04474bdada50bd67ed769_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

2. Build A Robot Arm

Not like a creepy disembodied robot limb, but an actual appendage that will make your life easier. Erase the trauma of the Shoelace Experiment of days past and use Arduino to build a robot arm: you'll learn programming, construction, breadboarding and more. Consider that 6th-grade memory fully eradicated.

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/470f82131d3b487381b8c1767f9da515_ab3cfd98f2a04474bdada50bd67ed769_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

3. Add An Ambilight Sensor To Your Monitor

Create an immersive movie experience by adding a little backlight bleed to your LCD display. It's an incredible screening experience you can make by yourself — just add a few friends and some popcorn for a movie night.



4. Build A MIDI Controller

Midi controllers can control different sounds on your computer using physical hardware — and using Arduino, you can make one of your own. So you can control all your computer's beeps, boops, and beats through USB.



5. Build A Tiny Weather Display

Keep track of the weather sans that weird weather guy by making your own tiny weatherboard: not only is it an adorably small display, you can use a board (that runs Arduino) and a small OLED graphic display to show off the current weather, today’s highs and tomorrow’s weather.

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/230088dcaf3048d1b7372f0838383738_ab3cfd98f2a04474bdada50bd67ed769_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

