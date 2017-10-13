5 Surprising Reasons You Should Learn To Play Guitar

Want to learn to play the guitar? We don't blame you. Who doesn't want to be that One Person At The Party playing 'Wonderwall'? Besides looking cool (see previous) there are a bunch of bonafide health benefits to learning to play the guitar.

1. Improve Your Memory and Concentration

Who said an old dog can't learn new tricks? Areas of your brain are stimulated when plunking out a tune, affecting both your cognitive and muscle memory. Focusing on honing this new skill could improve your concentration — kinda like a good game of Sudoku (just add music).

2. Get Better At Multitasking

Instruments like piano and guitar are known to improve multitasking abilities. For example, playing guitar means you're coordinating physical actions to end results, meaning you can do all these things at once:

Read guitar TABS and scores

Create chord shapes with your hands

Recognize what strings play what notes (your general accuracy)

Read ahead for upcoming notes

Listen and analyze the sounds that are made in real time

Keep time (beat)

3. Improve Math and English Skills

Music theory is founded on mathematical concepts, including how scales and chords operate. So casually playing a few chords could actually be sharpening some basic arithmetic skills along the way. Reading music is also akin to a form of language, and in turn sharpens your reading comprehension.

4. Relieve Stress and Boost Creativity

Had a hard day? Some heavy shredding could make you feel better. Playing guitar can have some pretty tremendous therapeutic benefits. Release tension and emotion after a long, annoying day — or just draw up some much-needed work/life balance by engaging in an activity that makes you flex your creative muscles.

5. Lower Your Blood Pressure and Improve Your Health

Playing guitar helps build arm, wrist and forearm strength and can help you get a little healthier while colder weather settles in. Feeling a little holiday anxiety? Playing guitar helps out with that, too. Harvard Health conducted a study on the effects of music on blood pressure and anxiety on patients undergoing cardiac surgery, and found power ballads and love songs can really help reduce nervousness. We're a-ok with any study that encourages playing this. On repeat.

Make learning guitar easy with this FRETX Smart Guitar Learning Device — no time consuming, expensive lessons to commit to off the jump. This clever device attaches to any guitar and shows you with lights where to put your fingers so you can learn chords without reading music — plus, it's controlled by a mobile app. That means you can learn anywhere, on your own time, with immediate feedback to see how you're doing.

Get it here for 36% off for a limited time only.​





