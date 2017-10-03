Our 5 Favorite Portable Chargers

Sometimes life doesn't hand you unlimited outlet access and an undisrupted eight hours of phone charging. For the times you can't find an outlet, don't want to commute home without a podcast and/or really need your battery not to die before you call that 3:00am car, there are these portable chargers.

This SolarJuice 26,800mAh External Solar Battery is perfect for any outdoor adventure. This battery converts and stores solar energy in a massive 26,800mAh battery, and features three high-speed ports for Type-C, USB-C and QC 3.0 devices that you can charge simultaneously.



With the ZeroLemon ToughJuice 30,000mAh 5-Port Power Bank, you can charge a smartphone up to ten times, a tablet twice, or even fully charge a MacBook once. Plus, you can charge nearly any kind of device using three traditional USB ports, one QuickCharge 2.0 port, and a USB Type-C port.

Going somewhere? Don't leave without this gigantic ZeroLemon JuiceBox 20100mAh USB Type-C Portable Charger. It's perfect whether you're going abroad or going on a long business trip. It charges any device on the market multiple times over, plus includes surge protection to keep your devices safe.

This enormous, 50000mAh capacity station features eight outputs supporting devices ranging from smartphones to full computers and small electric appliances. If the power goes out, or you need juice outdoors, this battery has you covered for a very long time.

The ZeroLemon 60W USB Type-C Wall Charger uses smart technology to identify your charging devices and provide customized currents for extra efficiency, helping elevate your charging speed up to 35%. This charger helps you charge multiple devices, including anything that uses USB-C and two standard USB ports.

