The World's First 3D-Printed Bridge Is A Marvel Of Engineering (And Also Hideous)

BUT IT'S WHAT'S INSIDE THAT COUNTS

​Look at it. The world's first 3D-printed bridge. An incredible feat of engineering and a glimpse at the still-vast potential of 3D printing technology:





But look, let's be honest for a second. This thing is ugly. 6-year-old playing with Play-Doh ugly:

But perhaps the real culprit here is not Institute of Advanced Architecture of Catalonia, which built the bridge. Perhaps the real culprit is... nature itself:

The 3D printed bridge, which reflects the complexities of nature’s forms, was developed through parametric design, which allows to optimize the distribution of materials and minimize the amount of waste by recycling the raw material during manufacture.

You can watch a video about the design here.

Do better, nature.





