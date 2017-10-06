FROM SPACE WITH LOVE

Cosmonauts Launch Five Nano-Satellites In First 360-Degree Video Of A Spacewalk

 

Two cosmonauts, Sergey Ryazansky and Fyodor Yurchikhin, launched five nano-satellites from the International Space Station in the first ever spacewalk to be recorded in 360 degrees. The video three and a half minutes of a seven and a half hour long spacewalk in August.

The Verge explains that the satellites will be taking measurements of Earth:

The two men can be seen working and at some points, throwing the satellites, including two Tanyusha nano-satellites and a Sputnik-like satellite called the TS530-Zerkalo, which is taking measurements in low Earth orbit. 

While the cheesy awe-manipulating music might be a little much, overall the video is pretty awesome.

