What The Reviews Have To Say About Fox's '24: Legacy'

​The "beep, beep, beep" of Fox's 24 is probably burned into your brain whether you watched the show or not. That's good news for the network, since 24: Legacy has picked up a word in the title and lost the old show's two leads. Kiefer Sutherland and Mary Lynn Rajskub are gone — no Jack, no Chloe. In today's America, does CTU stand a chance without them?

The roughly real-time format's remained the same and so have the antagonists (get this: they're radical Islamic terrorists). Corey Hawkins (Straight Outta Compton) plays our time-crunched American hero, Coral Peña and Miranda Otto (Homeland) are holding it down at CTU, and Jimmy Smits is preparing for a presidential run. Does 24: Legacy, which premieres on Fox right after Super Bowl LI, live up to or squander the legacy of its predecessor? Here's what the reviews say:

Eric Carter, The New Hero, Isn't A Total Retread

In Bauer’s place is Eric Carter (Corey Hawkins of “The Walking Dead” and “Straight Outta Compton”), whose former life as a sergeant in an elite Army Ranger unit ended with the successful killing in Yemen of terrorist mastermind Ibrahim Bin-Khalid — after which Carter and the other members of his unit were given new identities to protect them from retaliation by Bin-Khalid’s son and his al-Qaeda-like operatives.

[Washington Post]

At the center stands Hawkins, who makes for an attractive hero. His Carter is both more conventionally sympathetic and less experienced than Jack, which allows the show to explore the possibility that he might be wrong or make mistakes — avenues it never traveled with Jack in charge.

[USA Today]





The Rest Of The New Cast Fills Out Familiar Roles

Miranda Otto seems excited to be on the right side of things after playing bad so very well on “Homeland,” while Jimmy Smits is as charmingly earnest as ever. The two play a D.C. power couple: She’s the former national director of the CTU (Counter Terrorism Unit, for those new to “24”), and he’s a United States Senator preparing to make a run for the White House.

[IndieWire]

And, of course, there is the Counter-Terrorist Unit, C.T.U., with its skilled staff and interoffice intrigues. The job of filling the quirky-character void left by Chloe, the analyst played so appealingly in the original series by Mary Lynn Rajskub, appears as if it were going to fall to Mariana (Coral Peña), who also has plenty of attitude and ability. She isn’t used enough early on, but presumably the role will grow.

[The New York Times]





Like The Old Show, '24: Legacy' Leans On Stereotypes — Hard

The sadistic bad guys murdering men, women and children? Of course they’re from the Middle East. Our black hero’s veteran buddy? Of course he’s suffering from PTSD. And when our black hero needs a safe place for his wife to stay? Of course he takes her to his brother’s house. And of course his brother is a major, gun-toting drug dealer.

[The Detroit News]

Anyway, as America ties itself in knots over questions of terrorism and extreme vetting, the first villains we see in this new "24" are the same old stereotypically bloodthirsty Middle Eastern extremists we've seen in many a Hollywood production. In fact, spy action movies like the "Mission: Impossible" and "Jason Bourne" franchises have given us the same thrills for years, so there's little left for this new "24" to offer.

[NPR]





It's Still Ridiculous, But There Is Less Torture (For Now?)

It’s the same show it always was, full of characters who will always make the dumbest decision possible as the only way to extend the plot, or else be so boxed in by circumstances that the dumbest decision is the only one available to them — “There’s no time for that,” Eric complains at one point when someone suggests a more sensible course of action — and where the action is split among many locales to better fudge the real time aspects of it.

[UPROXX]

The signature “24” format — each episode represents an hour in real time — is as pulse-pounding as ever. One ingredient that has more or less disappeared, at least in the first four episodes, is the use of torture as a reliable way to get information, a frequent target of “24” critics. But while Jack Bauer’s violent tactics were repellent, the inner darkness they suggested gave the character a certain complexity. He could show fatherly concern about his daughter one minute and draw blood from a bad guy the next.

[The New York Times]





If You Miss That 2000s Schlock, This May Be A Hit For You

I started watching 24: Legacy with a huge amount of trepidation in my heart. But by the end of the episode, where almost every single cast member gets a close-up of them looking away suspiciously, just in case they turn out to be the mole, I was all but punching the air with delight. 24 – my stupid, wonderful 24 – is back.

[The Guardian]





TL;DR

Ask yourself — politics aside, did you like watching 24? If the answer is "yes," it sounds like Legacy can scratch that old itch. If you answered "no," or have never seen the original, don't expect anything groundbreaking from 24: Legacy's tight pacing and problematic patriotism. This show, for better or worse, is probably more at home in 2001 than 2017.





Watch The Trailer





In search of a new water cooler show? Need a new "and chill" companion? Check out our review roundups for Netflix's Santa Clarita Diet and The CW's Riverdale.