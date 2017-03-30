10 Products To Throw Your Money At Now And Never Look Back

Disposable income who? Look, we may not be Dave Chapelle-post-Netflix-deal. Or Dave Chapelle-pre-Netflix-deal. But we enjoy feeling like we’ve got bill to throw around (without, you know, actually spending that much.)

From Bluetooth-powered speakers to fancy-feeling socks, these accessories will make you feel like you’ve got it all. Or at least got it some.

Something that can charge your phone and save your life? And not just because it navigated you to the nearest burger joint, either. This Ztylus Stinger Car Charger Emergency Tool not only gives your phone some extra juice when you're running low on battery, it doubles as an emergency tool: use it to break your window if trapped in your car, or even cut your seatbelt.

Disaster in the kitchen? Empty fridge? A little bit of both? With Blue Apron, you can still make tasty meals from scratch - organic, hand-picked and perfectly portioned ingredients are shipped straight to your door. Just follow the recipes and enjoy.

These ARMOR-X GO-X3 Bluetooth Headphones were made for an active lifestyle: not only do you enjoy crisp, clear audio via Bluetooth 4.1 technology, they're sweat-proof and comfortable.

We promise your dentist will be happy with you on your next visit after you use this Aqua Flosser Water Flosser. This gentle electric flosser is up to five times more effective than traditional flossing, and even comes with a four-piece dental kit for you to use in between dental trips.

When you plan a great outfit, socks and underwear rarely come into consideration - and that is so wrong. Get this Happy Socks: Pay $24.99 for $40 of Site-Wide Credit and make sure whatever people might not see is just as fabulous as what they can scope out.

If you're a little leery of taking that trip to the Genius Bar (again) for shattering your phone screen (again), pick up this iFixit Essential Electronics Toolkit. Not only do you get specialized tools to repair phone screens and replace batteries, you get a whole host of other stuff to make you a bona fide handyman (or woman) around the house.

Everyone needs a great, classic watch, and this modern Vincero Chrono S Watch is the perfect pick for those looking to style out on a budget.

Gone are the days of holding boomboxes outside your favorite girl's window (sniff). But this Kove Commuter Wireless Speaker makes just as much of an impression. With booming bass and subtle treble, this speaker can play for a full eight hours on a single charge.

Don't @ me grammar police, this mug is the FUNNEST. The Build-On Brick Mug is like drinking out of a lego kit. And if your office has an award for Best Mug, start working on your acceptance speech.

This Bluetooth Shower Speaker securely attaches to your shower walls and lets you stream your favorite songs as you soak. Plus, your phone stays completely dry as you belt out [insert deeply personal favorite shower song here]. You can pause, skip and repeat using the controls on the speaker and even take incoming calls.

If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.