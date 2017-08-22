10 Everyday Carry Items You'll Want On You At All Times

There's plenty we can't prepare for — impending nuclear doom, for example. But then there's stuff you can control: like being content with these unique carry-goods that you can have with you at all times.

This Pry.Me Bottle Opener is the smallest bottle opener in the world and goes on your keyring without cluttering up your pocket. It can hold up to 164,000 times its own weight, just in case you're planning on popping the biggest beer bottle in the world.

Buy now: Pop a bottle for $10.99.

Imagine you could fit an emergency 4.9-foot long paracord, fire starter flint and steel, and military-grade carabiner all on your keychain. Welp, you just imagined the Bomber Carabiner Paracord Keychain.

Buy now: Get this rugged keychain for $18.99, reduced from $23.

If you have multiple devices, it can be annoying to transfer files quickly from one device type to another. This iKlips Wizard Storage Expanding Card Reader fixes all of that, transmitting two ways while giving your devices a charge to boot.

Buy now: Get this convenient file management tool for $59, reduced from $69.

The SolarJuice 26,800mAh External Solar Battery keeps your devices at 100%, using the power of THE SUN! (And also a charger). It uses SOLAR POWER (and a charger) to fill its massive 26,800mAh battery, that can charge a smartphone multiple times over and powers its built-in flashlight.





Buy now: Go off the grid (sorta) for $46.99, or 54% off the usual price of $99.99.

FRESHeBUDS Pro Magnetic Bluetooth Earbuds are sweat-resistant and water-resistant. They automatically pair to your phone when pulled apart, and last for six hours on a single charge.





Buy now: Get these lightweight buds for $29.95, or 75% off $119.95.

End the incessant jangling of your keys with this Orbitkey 2.0 with Multitool, made of tightly woven water-resistant canvas and coupled with leather reinforcement. It stylishly bands together two to seven keys, and includes a bottle opener, multi-size hex wrench, box cutter, flat-head screwdriver and file.

Buy now: Get this Kickstarter and Indiegogo hit for $34.90, reduced from $46.90.

These Breed Raylan Men's Watches combine the elegant look of a classic watch with the utilitarianism you'd expect from an everyday watch. Made out of 316L surgical-quality stainless steel, it's water resistant at up to 5ATM.





Buy now: Get this sleek watch for $69.99, or 87% off.

Most wallets slowly become a hoarder's paradise, but not this HuMn Aluminum RFID-Blocking Mini Wallet. Made out of sleek and durable premium, aircraft-grade aluminum, you can neatly fit in six cards with room to spare. Plus, there's RFID-blocking technology built-in, so you have an extra security measure against thieves.

Buy now: Get this minimalist wallet for $29.99, or 49% off the usual price of $59.

Get lots of light in a small package with this Beta-QR Quick Release Keychain Flashlight. The state-of-the-art LED and high-quality lighting are designed to work with the human visual system to give maximum color accuracy.

Buy now: Get this powerful light for $52.99, reduced from $59.

The ultra-practical, ultra-durable Nomad Ultra-Rugged Charging Cables are the best your money can buy. Engineered with braided ballistic military-grade nylon, double thick protective PVC jacket, extra thick wire gauge and a robust kevlar core, there's nothing these cables can't take.

Buy now: Get these long-lasting cables for $29.95.





If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.

