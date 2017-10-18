MANNY!!

Man Wins 'Jeopardy!' With $1 Simply By Being The Least Dumb

"Jeopardy!" is a great game, but sometimes even the best games reward poor play. Take a look at this ridiculous Final Jeopardy question that probably shouldn't have had any winners at all:

 


Of course, there's a method to this madness. Carlos and Fran were both tied at $12,300, so it made sense for them both to bet it all to go for the win. Meanwhile, with only $1,000, Manny wasn't going to have a shot at outscoring his opponents if all three were to get the question right, so he left himself the thinnest safety net in the world, and it caught him.

To commemorate this rare event, the show posted an explainer on the one-dollar-winner phenomenon to its website, along with a video of the last (and only other) time it occurred in 1993:

Don't feel bad for Manny, by the way. He came into this game with $42,798. He'll be fine.

[Via Reddit]

