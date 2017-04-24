2017:
The Year
in Digg

The Worst Timeline

Every year a lot happens. Such is the nature of Earth’s 365-day trip around the Sun. But this year was different. This year, a lot happened. It felt like we lived, endured, every second.

Given that you are on this website right now, we’re going to hazard a guess that consuming online content is an interest of yours. Perhaps you’re already acutely aware of the tolls a constant stream of news and viral content exacts on one’s psyche. One minute you’re reading about something Trump said, the next you’re watching a dog eat a banana.

So, what better way to sum up 2017 than to relive it? We dug into our data and found what we think are the Most Internet Days of the year. Days when there were too many headlines and oddly satisfying things you couldn’t stop watching. Days when it was a Wednesday, and people kept saying “I can’t believe it’s only Wednesday.” Days when you said it was time to log off and you could not log off.

So scroll through, and let us know if you see a pattern. Or follow our guided tour, if you don’t have time for all of this. Either is cool, we’re not your parents. We’re just a website.

352
346
345
341
340
339
338
337
336
335
334
333
332
331
330

Most Dugg

Did you know that Digg still exists? Do you also know that the Digg button still exists?

326
325
324
323
321
320
319
318
317
313
312
311
310
309
307

Trump’s Scariest Moments

You might think that the entire concept of a Trump presidency is frightening, but these moments took the scary-as-hell cake.

305
304
303
302
300
298
297
296
294
292
291
290
285
284
283

Best Videos

Yaseen this? Djawatch this? Of course you did.

282
279
278
277
275
273
272
271
270
269
268
265
264
262
257

Fan Service

You have two choices in life. Get angry about cinematic universes. Or consume them all.

256
255
254
252
251
250
248
247
245
244
242
241
240
237
236

Best Longreads

The words. You read ‘em. Thanks for that.

234
230
229
228
227
226
225
223
222
220
216
215
213
209
207

What Would Happen If

There’s so much you can do in this world. Eat moldy bread. Not pay your bills. And so on.

204
201
200
199
198
194
193
188
181
179
174
173
171
166
165

Top Authors

It’s perhaps the most coveted honor in all of online media.

164
160
159
157
152
150
145
144
142
138
131
129
125
124
123
118

Digg Features

Sometimes we publish our own longreads.

117
111
110
108
103
102
101
95
83
75
73
68
66
61
59
55
54
53
52
49
47
45
41
39
30
28
20
19
18
4-6

Editor’s Picks

We spend all day looking at stuff online. Here’s what we liked.

LV Anderson
JUST... EMPTY.

Inside Hampton Creek’s Empty Boardroom
LV Anderson @lv_anderson

In a year when so many awful things happened, I took solace in the simple schadenfreude of seeing things go spectacularly wrong for other people in self-inflicted but relatively low-stakes ways. You probably enjoyed the story of Juicero — the startup that sold a $400 gadget that squeezed juice out of a pouch into a glass — but did you follow the saga of Hampton Creek, the vegan mayonnaise company that lost its entire board, was sued by Jaden Smith and got dumped by Target this year? Bloomberg's Olivia Zaleski's detailed reporting on the expletive-laden power struggles within the "troubled startup" was thorough, deliciously dry and a welcome reprieve from things like, you know, the threat of nuclear war.

Eliza Bray

Let This Wonderfully Earnest Kid Tell You All About The Ecology Of Trees
Eliza Bray @eliza_bray
During a year when science has seemingly taken a backseat, this video of a kid talking about the ecology of trees is a much needed, wholesome breath of fresh air. Few things spark as much wonder in me as watching someone talk about their passion — no matter how small or benign — and it’s doubly cool to hear it coming from a smart kid.
Joey Cosco
'JUMPY'

An Adorably Uplifting Short About A Video Game Character Who Lives To Jump
Joey Cosco @jcosco
I find myself thinking about this beautifully-made short from animator Anthony Falleroni pretty often. Everything about "Jumpy" is fantastic, from its original score to its retro gaming-inspired animation style. Plus, it serves as a good reminder that it's okay to hit the reset button every once in awhile, and that sometimes you have to throw the rules away and do your own thing.
Dan Fallon
BOTH SIDES OF THE STORY

Raising A Teenage Daughter
Dan Fallon @da_fallon
Funky web design has had an up and down year (goodbye, old Bloomberg Businessweek; hello, The Outline). But one simple design quirk in The California Sunday’s “Raising a Teenage Daughter” — overlaying the daughter’s commentary on her mother’s piece — elevated it from a solid piece about parenting to the equivalent of chatting with the author in her living room while her daughter occasionally glances up from her phone to offer a witty corrective or aside. It’s delightful — a simple new concept, executed perfectly.
Ben Goggin
AWFUL

Harvey Weinstein's Accusers Tell Their Stories
Ben Goggin @benjamingoggin
Sometimes, historic journalism is apparent from the moment it's published. Ronan Farrow’s relentless and devastating report in The New Yorker, telling the stories of Harvey Weinstein’s victims, was one of those pieces. Aside from its role in sparking one of the largest cultural reckonings in recent memory, Farrow’s reporting was extensively researched, well written and brave.
BJ Pang Chieh Ho
DEVASTATING

My Family's Slave
BJ Pang Chieh Ho @pang_chieh
Slavery in modern America? How can that even be possible? And yet, embedded within the promising fabric of the American Dream, there’s the story of Lola, a woman who worked as a slave for a Filipino-American family for more than five decades. What makes the story stand out isn’t just the fact that it yields a darker, more complicated picture of an immigrant family’s life in the US, but it’s also the sheer amount of love and guilt the author has for Lola, who was in many ways closer to the author than his own mother.
Mat Olson
'17776'

What Football Will Look Like In The Future
Mat Olson @mathewolson
Jon Bois's "17776" is my favorite sports story; sorry, "Angels in the Outfield." It opens with a football game where a fifteen thousand year-old woman flings herself into a tornado. In the middle there's a eulogy for a lightbulb. It ends with a tender, poignant reflection on the terror of knowing that everything we'll ever love will come to an end (though in story's world, that end never really came). The best character in the whole story is a satellite named "JUICE." There's so many more things I could say about "17776," but really, your time would be better spent just reading it.
Steve Rousseau
WHAT THE FRIT

Here’s What Those Little Dots Are On The Edges Of Your Car Windows
Steve Rousseau @steverousseau
Sometimes, the best stories are sitting right there in front of your face. Not to downplay the incredible reporting that set off a purge of shitty men in power and a tectonic shift in public opinion of Silicon Valley — but sometimes it’s nice to just read something wholly knowable. Jalopnik’s David Tracy took a simple question most of us do not know the answer to, and he answered it. A welcome reprieve from the year of our Lord Two Thousand Seventeen.
Credits
Editor: Steve Rousseau
Development: Sarah Ruddy and Toby Fox
Illustrations: Christen Smith
Design: Rob Okrzesik