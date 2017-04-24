The Worst Timeline

Every year a lot happens. Such is the nature of Earth’s 365-day trip around the Sun. But this year was different. This year, a lot happened. It felt like we lived, endured, every second.

Given that you are on this website right now, we’re going to hazard a guess that consuming online content is an interest of yours. Perhaps you’re already acutely aware of the tolls a constant stream of news and viral content exacts on one’s psyche. One minute you’re reading about something Trump said, the next you’re watching a dog eat a banana.

So, what better way to sum up 2017 than to relive it? We dug into our data and found what we think are the Most Internet Days of the year. Days when there were too many headlines and oddly satisfying things you couldn’t stop watching. Days when it was a Wednesday, and people kept saying “I can’t believe it’s only Wednesday.” Days when you said it was time to log off and you could not log off.

So scroll through, and let us know if you see a pattern. Or follow our guided tour, if you don’t have time for all of this. Either is cool, we’re not your parents. We’re just a website.