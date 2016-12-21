A GIF Showing The Location Of The World's Largest City Since 2000 BCE

This nifty animation, from Redditor simongerman600, shows the location of the largest city in the world at 50 year increments over the last 4000 years.

Unsurprisingly, things get started in in the Fertile Crescent where civilization itself began, but the map spends most of its time in China (and makes only the briefest stop in the Americas):

If you prefer things in graph form, this graph goes back a full 8,000 years.





It's worth noting that many the older population numbers should be taken with a grain of salt — archaeological reconstructions involve a lot of estimation and ancient historians' accounts are often... wrong. Still, this is pretty interesting.

[Via Reddit]