Vine Died Today, But These Great Vines Will Live On Forever

Update 1/17: Vine is now dead, replaced by Vine Camera. Vines previously uploaded to the service, like those below, will still be available to loop.

Vine is officially dying​ Twitter has decided to kill one of the few remaining bastions of creativity and culture left on the internet. I present to you all (in no particular order) some of the greatest Vines ever created. Not all of them are viral or funny, but they all embody the strange beast that Vine became.

For your browser's sake, this post is broken into 6 parts.

Go To: Part 2 | Part 3 | Part 4 | Part 5 | Part 6































































