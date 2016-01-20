The Different Ways The Universe Might End Are Fascinating And Horrifying

WE DON'T WANT TO GET BEYOND HYPOTHESES

This illustration shows a stage in the predicted merger between our Milky Way galaxy and the neighboring Andromeda galaxy, as it will unfold over the next several billion years. In this image, representing Earth's night sky in 3.75 billion years, Andromeda (left) fills the field of view and begins to distort the Milky Way with tidal pull.

The power of science has enabled humans to do everything from study distant galaxies to take high-res photos of Pluto. But one thing science has struggled with is understanding the limits of our universe, and particularly how it will end (or not end). To try to fill this gap in human knowledge, theoretical physicists have come up with a litany of possible ends for the universe, and they're pretty darn interesting.





A SPACE RACE

Instead of pulling the galaxies in the universe together, gravity seems to be driving them apart. But how can gravity be repulsive, when our everyday experience shows that it's attractive? Einstein's theory of gravity in fact predicts that gravity can repel as well as attract, but only under very special circumstances. Repulsive gravity requires a new form of energy, dubbed "dark energy," with very weird properties.

[Phys.org]





A COLD REALITY

"The Big Freeze" is the name for the idea that the universe could end through heat death, which is explained here.

The term Heat Death comes from the idea that, in an isolated system (the Universe being a very big example), the entropy will continuously increase until it reaches a maximum value. The moment that happens, heat in the system will be evenly distributed, allowing no room for usable energy (or heat) to exist – hence the term ‘heat death’. That means, mechanical motion within the system will no longer be possible.

[Universe Today]







A QUICK DEATH

With dark energy, the fate of the universe might go well beyond the Big Chill. In the strangest and most speculative scenario, as the universe expands ever faster, all of gravity's work will be undone. Clusters of galaxies will disband and separate. Then galaxies themselves will be torn apart. The solar system, stars, planets, and even molecules and atoms could be shredded by the ever-faster expansion.

[Hubblesite.org]





AN END WITH EXTRA BITE

Physicists have proposed a mechanism for "cosmological collapse" that predicts that the universe will soon stop expanding and collapse in on itself, obliterating all matter as we know it. Their calculations suggest that the collapse is "imminent" — on the order of a few tens of billions of years or so — which may not keep most people up at night, but for the physicists it's still much too soon.

[Phys.org]





A GALACTIC GULP

As hypothesized by physicists Michael Turner and Frank Wilczek in Nature:

"...without warning, a bubble of true vacuum could nucleate somewhere in the universe and move outwards at the speed of light, and before we realized what swept by us our protons would decay away."

[NBC News]





THE END TIMES

The theory of the infinite universe has thrown a wrench into how scientists predict events. With infinite possibilities, everything is bound to happen more than once. Raphael Bousso et al. proposed a unique solution to this problem: the end of time. If time ends, everything ceases to exist after a certain cutoff point — effectively bringing the universe to an end.

[T]ime is likely to end within the next 5 billion years due to some type of catastrophe that no one alive at the time will witness... there would be a finite number of events that occur, with the improbable events occurring less often than the probable events. The timing of this "cutoff" would define the set of allowed events.

[Phys.org]











A number of theories suggest that the Universe actually will never end:

BRANE FART

String theory proposes that the universe is composed of vibrating strings that define the properties of the universe. Strings attach to branes, whose space and regions define the observable universe as dictated by the strings. The "cyclical universe" theory suggests that when these universe-defining branes collide, they erase and then create universes.

In string theory, the universe is composed of strings — energetic strands whose vibrations are hypothesized to produce particle properties — and branes, pulsating surfaces to which open strings can attach like floppy spaghetti ... The researchers imagined an oscillatory cosmos in which our brane repeatedly collides with a neighboring one along a higher dimension ... Each time the branes collide, everything from the previous cycle is wiped out and new structures form.

[PBS]





STUCK IN THE MIDDLE WITH YOU

[P]rior to the Big Bang, there was a contracting universe with space-time geometry that otherwise is similar to that of our current expanding universe. As gravitational forces pulled this previous universe inward, it reached a point at which the quantum properties of space-time cause gravity to become repulsive, rather than attractive.

[Science Daily]





