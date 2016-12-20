The Only Top 10 Lists You Need To Read

It's nearly 2017, which means cultural critics everywhere have the best of 2016's best. But who has time to look through all the different Top 10 lists?

As it turns out, we do. So to make your life easier and more full of high-quality art, we rounded up all the Best of 2016 lists we could find, ranked 'em, and made these Top 10 lists for the year's best Albums, Songs, Books and Movies. Enjoy.





















Methodology

We wish we could say there was a super fancy algorithm that combed the internet and did this for us. But the truth is that the entity doing the internet combing was a human Digg Editor, and calculations were performed by an Excel sheet that ingested and re-ranked all the lists we fed into it (briefly: #1 ranked items received 10 points, #2 ranked items got 9 points... down through #10 ranked items, which got 1 point; items on unranked Top 10 lists all got 5 points).