The Top 10 Albums Of 2016, According To Everyone

It's December, which means Best of 2016 lists are raining (snowing?) from the sky. With so many lists out there, who has time to read all of them? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded up all the Top 10 lists we could find, smashed 'em together, and spit out overall Top 10 lists for the year's best albums, songs, books and movies. You're welcome.

The Best Albums of 2016

10. Car Seat Headrest — 'Teens Of Denial'

"Here was some of the year's most surefire guitar alchemy, full of revolving riffs and lyrics that flashed insights, slogans and jokes so quickly it erased any difference between them.... Like Nirvana building quiet and explosiveness into the same space, Car Seat Headrest knows how to be intimate and epic at the same time." [Rolling Stone]





9. Angel Olsen — 'My Woman'

"There’s a sturdy confidence within her that launches her songwriting to the next level, full of well-produced solos and goosebump-inducing howls, and it all stems from the conscious choice to strive for a better feeling. Angel Olsen has always been an artist of hidden complexities. My Woman is just the album that makes that visible to the public." [Consequence of Sound]





8. Kanye West — 'The Life Of Pablo'

"'Pablo' is messy. It’s not a statement album; it doesn’t have the heft of 'MBDTF,' or the tight, furious control of 'Yeezus.' Instead, it’s an album of rough edges filled with second guesses, an album where the strangest things reach out to grab you. And, above all else, it’s an album of moments. Chance the Rapper’s star turn on 'Ultralight Beam,' the drop in 'Father, Stretch My Hands Pt. 1,' the meme-as-song 'I Love Kanye' — they’re among the most memorable instants of 2016." [Complex]





7. Radiohead — 'A Moon Shaped Pool'

"Collectively, 'A Moon Shaped Pool' proves that Radiohead has resumed its greatest winning streak in modern popular music. Not by flaunting any new tricks—just by delivering their normal quota of catharsis." [Paste]





6. A Tribe Called Quest — ' We got it from Here... Thank You 4 Your Service '

"In a year of surprise releases, Tribe delivered a truly unexpected and essential modern classic that eviscerated all expectations, and will always be remembered and appreciated by us as a bright light in a dark and fucked up year." [Gorilla vs Bear]





5. Solange — 'A Seat At The Table'

"Pop’s principal black female artists released statement projects in 2016 — Beyoncé, Rihanna, Alicia Keys — but it was Solange who quietly anchored the conversation, with an album that arrived as a gift. In a year when emotional stability seemed largely elusive and darkness persisted, dragging us with it, Solange offered a timeless salve in the form of group therapy." [Spin]





4. Chance The Rapper — 'Coloring Book'

"In trying times, Chance the Rapper released the most optimistic album of the year, filled with honesty, confidence, and lush choir-and-horns compositions. This is the gospel-rap album Kanye never made." [Esquire]





3. Frank Ocean — 'Blonde'

"Although this is a sprawling project that seems to touch on every cultural cornerstone of what it's like to be alive in 2016, it still somehow feels and acts focused, confident in its ability to answer questions while still posing even more." [Noisey]

2. David Bowie — 'Blackstar'

"'Blackstar'... is far from a funeral dirge... Rather, it’s a lively, inventive, wryly accepting rage against the dying of the light, a grand finale that takes the experimentalism of his vaunted Berlin years, the avant-garde stateliness of Scott Walker, and some shuffled fragments of random, contemporary inspirations like Kendrick Lamar, Death Grips, and Boards Of Canada, then filters them through a dizzying, electro-jazz sheen and explodes them, making for a sonically adventurous album that proves Bowie was always one step ahead — where he’ll now remain in perpetuity." [AV Club]

1. Beyoncé — 'Lemonade'

"'Lemonade' is brilliant on so many levels it’s hard to keep track. Separately, the songs are excellent, each one assembling a different subcommittee of experts and bending them to the will of one visionary talent. Together they are a monument to diversity within unity: swaggering rock ‘n’ roll, sleek dance-pop, gospel piano balladry, deconstructed dancehall, foot-stomping country, futurist R&B, all of it somehow of a piece." [Stereogum]





Honorable Mention

11. Bon Iver — '22, A Million'





12. Mitski — 'Puberty 2'





13. Anderson .Paak — 'Malibu'

A Note On Methodology

We wish we could say there was a super fancy algorithm that combed the internet and did this for us. But the truth is that the entity doing the internet combing was a human Digg Editor, and calculations were performed by an Excel sheet that ingested and re-ranked all the lists we fed into it (briefly: #1 ranked items received 10 points, #2 ranked items got 9 points... down through #10 ranked items, which got 1 point; items on unranked Top 10 lists all got 5 points).