We’re just going to say it. Thank god 2016 is over.

A guy got popular on YouTube by just smashing things with a hydraulic press. A billionaire brought a media company to its knees paying a retired professional wrestler’s legal fees. There was that whole cultural movement around ironically memorializing a slain zoo gorilla. Oh and that US presidential election which was, and continues to be, a real hoot.

But this end-of-year retrospective is about you. It’s about the things you read and watched and shared. This is a celebration of you going to this humble website and clicking on the links. Great job, you did it.