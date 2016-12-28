Mixing Two Photos Together Will Net You Some Surreal Instagram Art

Some things just go together. Peanut butter and jelly, the Weather Channel and smooth jazz, adolescence and the color black.

But some things do not go together, and that is the subject of photographer and digital artist Stephen McMennamy's glorious Instagram account.

Most of the images on McMennamy's page are made up of photos he takes himself (which is why so many feature the same girl — his daughter.) And most of his aerial photos are taken by drone. But this incredible pic of a guitar with the Brooklyn Bridge for a neck was taken by helicopter.

A photo posted by Digg (@digg) on Dec 28, 2016 at 10:48am PST





You've probably seen some of his work before, and you can see a lot more by looking up the tag #combophotos on Instagram, but here are some of our favorites of his stuff.

























He also does some pretty nifty stuff with video.

A video posted by stephen mcmennamy (@smcmennamy) on Nov 22, 2016 at 5:05pm PST





A video posted by stephen mcmennamy (@smcmennamy) on Apr 7, 2016 at 4:46pm PDT





A video posted by stephen mcmennamy (@smcmennamy) on Oct 13, 2016 at 5:01pm PDT





