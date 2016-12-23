Cheat Codes Don't Exist Anymore, And Other Facts

Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: "Shazaam" is not a movie, why cheat codes disappeared and the man who cleans up after a plane crash.



Growing up, I had always assumed that cheat codes were added in as a bonus — a little extra fun in case the developer's designed power fantasy wasn't powerful enough or too hard for a 10-year-old to fulfill. In fact, whether or not a game had "good cheats" played an outsized role in game-renting or purchasing decisions.

But David L. Craddock's deep dive into the history of Powerful Cheat Codes reveals that they were really just left in as an afterthought. At the tail end of development, developers were so happy to finally have a complete, working build of their game that they were worried that removing some of the debugging options might break something.

And so the cheats stayed and fostered this underground community of cheat-seekers — people who, in the nascent days of the internet, would use their cheat knowledge to elevate them to sages amongst gamers. It was a truly weird and magical time.

These days, though, cultural currency amongst gamers has shifted from secrets to achievements. Add in the fact that an online connection is almost default and developers have a very simple way of just patching out debugging options. The cheat is out. The 'cheevo is in.

[Waypoint]

The internet is home to a wide variety of stories. For example, in the year 2000 a man made a series of posts on an online message board, claiming he was from the year 2036. He said America would go through another Civil War, and he posted pictures of his time machine. People, arguably rational people, believed him.

Now in the year 2016 there are a small but passionate group of people in the internet who believe that during sometime in the '90s Sinbad played a genie in a movie called "Shazaam." But there was no "Shazaam." There was a movie released in 1996 that featured a genie, but that movie is called "Kazaam" and it stars Shaquille O'Neal.

Despite this, the "Shazaam" Truthers all have very vivid memories of Sinbad playing a genie. One staunch believer, Carl, is so sure that "Shazaam" exists that he posits that we are actually living in a simulation and this is just our simulators gaslighting us.



[New Statesman]

We all get very scared and nervous whenever there's news of North Korea potentially testing nukes — which is arguably justified since nuclear weapons are the most potent weapon on the planet.

But what if North Korea just decided to let one fly? Vice's Mike Pearl walks through this seemingly scary hypothetical, and honestly, we would largely be okay.

Reading his step-by-step breakdown of a potential North Korean Missile Crisis is a welcome reminder that decades of the military-industrial-complex has left us more than prepared. In short: We would probably find out before they've launched and would launch something of our own.

And even if they do manage to get something off, there are China and Japan — who both have a vested interest in stopping the Hermit Kingdom from whacking a geopolitical hornet's nest — to deploy anti-missile defense measures.

Of course, our president-elect tweeting about how we need more nukes three days before Christmas certainly doesn't help things.

[Vice]

Robert Jensen is a disaster expert. In fact, he owns a company called Kenyon International Emergency Services. But companies only call on Jensen after disaster happens. Jensen is an expert in dealing post-crisis, of sorting through the wreckage, and salvaging whatever can be salvaged — in most cases, human remains.

When accidents happen, someone has to go in, find out what happened and ultimately, deliver the bad news. Usually, that job is outsourced to people like Jensen. And after reading Lauren Larson's excellent profile of him in GQ, you'll be very glad that people like Jensen exist.

[GQ]





