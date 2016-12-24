The Best (And Weirdest) Santa Fan Art On The Internet

This Christmas eve, one man will traverse the globe in a magic sleigh, shimmy down millions of chimneys and deliver presents to nice children (and coal to naughty ones). So how does the internet honor such a fantastic philanthropist? With weird fan art, of course.

There's a lot of great Santa fan art out there, so we separated things into a few categories: ass-kicking, steampunk, majestic, rockstar, crossover, sexy and other. Merry Christmas.

Ass-Kicking Santas

Besides delivering presents and eating milk and cookies, ass-kicking might be Santa's favorite pastime. At least, if internet fan art is to be believed.





























Cyber/Steam Santas

Also we're starting to rethink the whole "powered-by-magic" aspect of Santa. According to these drawings, it's just as likely that Father Christmas runs on steam and/or good ol' 1s and 0s.













Rockstar Santas

Rockstar Santa has come to shred an epic secret show for everyone on the VIP/nice list.









Majestic Santas

Despite weighing over 250 pounds (probably) and traveling with a team of eight reindeer at all times, Santa can sometimes be quite majestic.









Sexy Santa

There are lots of sexy Santas out there, but this one stood out to us due to his brooding facial expression and his ten-pack abs.





Crossover Fan Fic Santas

This is where the stocking is the most stuffed. if there's one thing internet artists love, it's drawing their favorite characters from movies, TV, books, comic books, manga, anime and video games. And why should that stop when Christmas rolls around?

























???

Yes, Santa fan art comes in many forms.







