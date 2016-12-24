 leventep
JOLLY OLD ST FIC

The Best (And Weirdest) Santa Fan Art On The Internet

This Christmas eve, one man will traverse the globe in a magic sleigh, shimmy down millions of chimneys and deliver presents to nice children (and coal to naughty ones). So how does the internet honor such a fantastic philanthropist? With weird fan art, of course.

There's a lot of great Santa fan art out there, so we separated things into a few categories: ass-kicking, steampunk, majestic, rockstar, crossover, sexy and other. Merry Christmas.

Ass-Kicking Santas

Besides delivering presents and eating milk and cookies, ass-kicking might be Santa's favorite pastime. At least, if internet fan art is to be believed.

 jameswolf


 RogerStork


 Vablo


 nebezial


 AlexBoca via Dorkly


 bamartin via Dorkly


 estivador via Dorkly


 ratonviejo

Cyber/Steam Santas

Also we're starting to rethink the whole "powered-by-magic" aspect of Santa. According to these drawings, it's just as likely that Father Christmas runs on steam and/or good ol' 1s and 0s.

 JacobCharlesDietz via Smosh


 isra-ac


 CyborgNecromancer


 LyntonLevengood

Rockstar Santas

Rockstar Santa has come to shred an epic secret show for everyone on the VIP/nice list.

 Brolo via Dorkly


 ZEBES


Majestic Santas

Despite weighing over 250 pounds (probably) and traveling with a team of eight reindeer at all times, Santa can sometimes be quite majestic.

 leventep


 Natsuakai


Sexy Santa

There are lots of sexy Santas out there, but this one stood out to us due to his brooding facial expression and his ten-pack abs.

 theinashow


Crossover Fan Fic Santas

This is where the stocking is the most stuffed. if there's one thing internet artists love, it's drawing their favorite characters from movies, TV, books, comic books, manga, anime and video games. And why should that stop when Christmas rolls around?

 starwarscountdown


 sherryxy via Heisenberg Chronicles


 Dragon-flame13


 yy6242


 via Mike Andronico


 Louise Zergaeng Pomeroy via Heisenberg Chronicles 


???

Yes, Santa fan art comes in many forms.

 via Amazon



