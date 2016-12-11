Trump's Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson Oversaw Deals With Iran While Sanctions Were In Place

DID HE COME WITH GOOD REX?

Donald Trump has selected ExxonMobil CEO and Chairman Rex Tillerson as his pick for Secretary of State. On Monday, two days ahead of his confirmation hearing, USA Today reported that under Tillerson ExxonMobil traded with Iran despite US sanctions on the state. Here's what you need to know:

The sales were conducted in 2003, 2004 and 2005 by Infineum, in which ExxonMobil owned a 50% share, according to SEC documents unearthed by American Bridge, a Democratic research group. ExxonMobil told USA TODAY the transactions were legal because Infineum, a joint venture with Shell Corporation, was based in Europe and the transactions did not involve any U.S. employees.

Under a deal reached with Exxon’s board of directors, the value of roughly 2 million deferred Exxon Mobil shares that Tillerson would have received over the next decade would be placed in an independently managed trust account, the company said in a statement late Tuesday.

The 64-year-old veteran oil executive has no government or diplomatic experience... He has never previously worked in government, but reportedly holds conservative political views... Little is known about where he stands on foreign policy, and as secretary of state, he would have to hit the ground running on major issues.

Friends and associates said few U.S. citizens are closer to Putin than Mr. Tillerson, who has known Mr. Putin since he represented Exxon’s interests in Russia during the regime of Boris Yeltsin... In 2011, Mr. Tillerson struck a deal giving Exxon access to prized Arctic resources in Russia as well as allowing Russia’s state oil company, OAO Rosneft, to invest in Exxon concessions all over the world. The following year, the Kremlin bestowed the country’s Order of Friendship decoration on Mr. Tillerson.

He worked his way up through the ranks, beginning as a production engineer and becoming chairman and chief executive in 2006. Over his decades at the company, Tillerson's work took him all over the world, including to Yemen and Russia.

The same year that the US imposed sanctions on Russia for its annexation of Crimea, Tillerson said:

We do not support sanctions, generally, because we don’t find them to be effective unless they are very well implemented comprehensively and that’s a very hard thing to do[.]

Despite Trump's Americanism, Tillerson has said that he believes we need foreign energy to continue to be a global player. In 2007 he said:

Should the United States seek so-called energy independence in an elusive effort to insulate this country from the impact of world events on the economy, or should Americans pursue the path of international engagement, seeking ways to better compete within the global market for energy? Like the Council's founders, I believe we must choose the course of greater international engagement[.]

[Exxon] says it supports a tax on carbon emissions and has praised the Paris climate agreement. Trump, in contrast, has called climate change a hoax perpetrated by the Chinese and has promised to pull out of the Paris deal.

On human rights, where the secretary of State can influence countries in which oppression thrives, Tillerson's views on gay rights could be the subject of attention. Exxon did not prohibit workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation until 2015... Tillerson, a huge advocate of the Boy Scouts of America, also helped convince the Boy Scouts of America to admit gay youths while serving as the organization's president several years ago from 2010 to 2012, the Dallas Morning News reported in 2014.

