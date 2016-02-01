What Are The Origins Of Groundhog Day?

Every February 2nd, residents of the United States turn their attention to the small town of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. In a strange tradition, a group of men in top hats put a groundhog on a log in front of hundreds of people and wait for it to notice or not notice its own shadow. If Phil the groundhog sees his shadow, we're supposed to have six more weeks of winter. If he doesn't see it, winter is supposed to end earlier.



Aside from the mysterious origins of the climatological logic, the tradition itself is hard to make sense of. Here's what we know about the origins of groundhog day.





EVERYONE WANTS WINTER TO BE OVER

February 2nd Has Long Been Celebrated In Different Times And Cultures

Ancient Pagans celebrated the holiday Imbolc on February 2nd, as a way to mark the midpoint between the solstice and the equinox, which was considered the real beginning of spring. As an old verse shows, a snake helped predict what weather the seasons would bring:

The serpent will come from the hole

On the brown Day of Bride,

Though there should be three feet of snow

On the flat surface of the ground.

[mental_floss]





Early Christians celebrated Candlemas on February 2nd, which marked the end of Mary's 40-day purification period after the birth of Jesus. As a traditional song reveals, they used the weather on Candlemas as a predictor of whether winter would stay or go — much like American's use the groundhog:



If Candlemas be fair and bright,

Come, Winter, have another flight;

If Candlemas brings clouds and rain,

Go Winter, and come not again.

[Groundhog.org]





BASED ON SPIRIT ANIMAL

Different Cultures Used Different Animals And Actions

In certain areas, the bear was used the predict the weather, but which action corresponded to which weather outcome varied from region to region:

[I]n some regions if the bear was seen (or there was just good weather on that day), that means spring is just around the corner, while in other regions good weather on that day meant the bear would be frightened by its shadow and retreat back into its den, expecting more winter weather.

[Today I Found Out]





Each country used what animal was convenient. Germany used the badger, and reasoned that if he saw his shadow, more winter was to come:

In Germany it is the badger that breaks his winter nap on this day to essay the thankless task of weather prophecy; in France and Switzerland it is the marmot; In England the hedgehog. — The Housekeeper.

[The Portsmouth Herald via YesterYear News]

The Badger peeps out of his hole on Candlemas Day and when he finds snow walks aboard; but if he sees the sun shining he draws back into his hole.

[Edwardsville Intelligencer via YesterYear News]





THE MOST RESPECTABLE HIBERNATOR

In The United States, The Tradition Was Applied To Groundhogs

An old diary from 1841 shows that German immigrants brought the Candlemas tradition of weather prediction to Pennslyvania:

" Last Tuesday, the 2nd, was Candlemas day, the day on which, according to the Germans, the Groundhog peeps out of his winter quarters and if he sees his shadow he pops back for another six weeks nap, but if the day be cloudy he remains out, as the weather is to be moderate."

[Stormfax Weather Almanac]





The groundhog was chosen for the tradition because of its abundance and unusual popularity at the time, according to historian Christopher R. Davis:

In the 1880s ... groundhog was the cuisine of choice at the Punxsutawney Elks Lodge. Devotees later formed the Groundhog Club, which hosted both the annual Groundhog Day ceremony and a summertime groundhog hunt followed by a picnic featuring a variety of groundhog dishes and a “groundhog punch” that sounds equally appetizing — a combination of vodka, milk, eggs, orange juice “and other ingredients[.]”

[Time]





MAKING NEWS AND HISTORY

A Punxsutawney Newspaper Editor Is Responsible For Making Punxsutawney The Center Of Groundhog Day



Tracing the history of Punxsutawney's famous Phil the groundhog, the NOAA says the following:

The trail of Phil’s history leads back to Clymer H. Freas, city editor of the Punxsutawney Spirit newspaper. Inspired by a group of local groundhog hunters — whom he would dub the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club — Freas declared Phil as America’s official forecasting groundhog in 1887. As he continued to embellish the groundhog's story year after year, other newspapers picked it up, and soon everyone looked to Punxsutawney Phil for the prediction of when spring would return to the country.

[National Centers For Environmental Information]





PHIL'S 15 MINUTES

The City Has Celebrated Groundhog Day Since 1887, But It Became A True Spectacle After The 'Groundhog Day' Film

In the years following the release of Groundhog Day, a 1993 film starring Bill Murray, crowds numbering as high as 30,000 have visited Gobbler's Knob, a tiny hill in Punxsutawney where the ceremony takes place.

[Huffington Post]





You can watch a video of the crazy celebration below:





A REAL PHILLAIN

Phil's Not To Be Trusted

While Phil is cute and all, it turns out that his predictions aren't that great:

Punxsutawney Phil has only been correct approximately 39% of the time.

[Earthsky.org]





