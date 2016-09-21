Listen To The Super Lifelike Computer Voice Google Is Building

DeepMind — the Google company behind AlphaGo, the groundbreaking "Go"-playing bot — is working on a new speech generator called WaveNet, and it sounds really, really good:

We're still not quite out of the uncanny valley with WaveNet, but it's definitely an improvement over the previous speech generation methods, the concatenative method (building speech out of short, prerecorded phrases) and the parametric method (where speech is generated based on an existing model). According to DeepMind:

WaveNet changes this paradigm by directly modelling the raw waveform of the audio signal, one sample at a time. As well as yielding more natural-sounding speech, using raw waveforms means that WaveNet can model any kind of audio, including music.

Here's a comparison of the three methods:

Of course, since WaveNet isn't limited to speech, DeepMind tried its hand at music after feeding it a bunch of classical piano music:





Read more about how WaveNet works over at DeepMind's blog.

[DeepMind]





