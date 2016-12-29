Facebook Knows More About You Than You Think, And Other Facts

​Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: Facebook is watching you offline, a problem bigger than ISIS and our irrational fear of robots.

In the event this hasn't been screamed at you by hundreds of headlines over the years: Facebook makes money off of you and your interests. You share what you're interested in on the website, and then the website takes those interests and sells them to businesses as ad targeting tools.

Based on Facebook's increasing popularity, it seems like people are largely OK with opening themselves up to brands in order enjoy the privilege of thumbing past ill-conceived personal rants and viral videos of dubious provenance.

This week, however, ProPublica found that Facebook is also pulling in data about you from outside sources. In buying personal information from third-party data brokers, the world's most popular social network allows advertisers to target you using interests you've never even entered into the website.

Of course, you can opt out of this, Facebook clearly lists the third-party data sources it's pulling from, but most of these data brokers require some form of personal ID in order to take you out of their database. Probably all the more reason to just delete Facebook.

[ProPublica]

For the better part of two years, Mosul has been a hotspot in the fight against the Islamic State. But the Iraqi city isn't a strategic point in the traditional sense that holding it is a benefit. No, the force that controls Mosul controls the fate of the Mosul dam, a piece of infrastructure that threatens to fail at any moment and wash away hundreds of thousands of lives.

In Dexter Filkins' deep dive into this manmade disaster-waiting-to-happen, he finds that, alarmingly, the Mosul dam's fate was sealed the moment Saddam Hussein decided to bend the forces of the Tigris to his will. Now, forces fight just to keep the dam from crumbling under its own design.

[The New Yorker]

Discussions around weight and body image and the causes thereof are a little fraught. If we know the cause of a person's weight — for better or worse — how does that shape our acceptance of their bodies?

Sylvia Tara's story on an "obesity virus" adds a bit of a wrinkle to this conundrum.

For years, obesity doctor Nikhil Dhurandhar was fixated on a single virus, SMAM-1, which caused chickens to inexplicably gain weight. Meanwhile, Illinois farmer Randy seemed to be troubled with the same affliction after he was scratched by one of his chickens.

Ultimately, thanks to Dhurandhar's work, Randy was diagnosed with this "obesity virus." While Dhurandhar is hesitant to claim that a chicken scratch led to it, Randy's diagnosis adds a bit of nuance to how we perceive obesity — that it shouldn't be met with scolding or judgement borne out of an assumption that it was caused by a lack of effort and poor self-control.

[WIRED]

We as humans have a demonstrated ability to fear and hate the unknown. And while the idea of robotic helpers have been around for centuries we still, even to this day, harbor some ambivalence towards automation.

The problem, Alexandra Ossola finds, is that humanity hasn't spent nearly enough time with robots to welcome them with open arms. While we all dream of a robotic helper at home, anyone introducing a modicum of automation into the workplace — whether that's service or otherwise — is met with complaints that the robot will eventually replace the human.

Roboticists concede that, yes, there is some overlap between the capabilities of a robot and that of a human. That said, maybe this is the direction society needs, or should, head in?

It's a bit of a stretch, and this next thought is going to anger some people, but what if robots are the key towards moving to a post-work society? Automation plus a universal basic income minus the notion that societal value requires work might be the equation that frees us all.

[Digg]





