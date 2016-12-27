Carrie Fisher's Best Interviews

Carrie Fisher passed away Tuesday at 60, days after suffering a heart attack on a flight. Vaulted to fame by her role as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy, Fisher remained in the public eye as an actor and a writer — and an extremely good interviewee. Below, we've collected some of Fisher's best interviews, both on TV and in print.

Here's Fisher's first appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson during the promo tour for "Return of the Jedi" in 1983, where she showed off her "weird sense of humor" and talked about growing up as the child of famous entertainers:





In 1985, she sat down with Esquire for a wide-ranging chat that ranged from sober to quite funny:

"Early on, people used to ask me, 'What's it like to be Debbie Reynolds's daughter?' And I would say, 'You mean compared to when I wasn't?'

In 1991, Fisher (now the author of two books, Postcards from the Edge and Surrender the Pink) sat down with Madonna for Rolling Stone for an interview that was graphic and hilarious:

[Fisher] At my height, I'd like to boss a group of men around. How tall are you?

[Madonna] Five-four-and-a-half.

[Fisher] I'm five one and a half, and it's incredibly important to me. Except that I stoop, which is attractive. I have one of those dowager's humps; it's from reading when I was a kid. For some reason, I don't bring the book up, I bring my head down, like it's a feed bag. So I read like a horse.

[Madonna] Short people try harder.

Accompanied by her dog Gary, Fisher left the "Good Morning America" crew in stitches after a brutally honest interview during the "Force Awakens" press tour:





And speaking of Gary, here's a wonderful clip from NPR's "Fresh Air" where host Terry Gross and Fisher discussed him while he loudly licked Fisher's hand:

Just a little over a month ago, while promoting her new book, Fisher (and, again, Gary) sat down with Stephen Colbert to discuss the double-standards for woman actors, while working a truly terrible (in a good way) "may the force be with you" joke:





Elsewhere on the book tour, she discussed her affair with Harrison Ford during the filming of "Star Wars," which she described as a "three-month one-night stand":





Finally, while it's not an interview, Fisher's roast of George Lucas at the ceremony where he was awarded the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award is a classic:





