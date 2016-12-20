The Top 10 Movies Of 2016, According To Everyone

It's December, which means Best of 2016 lists are raining (snowing?) from the sky. With so many lists out there, who has time to read all of them? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded up all the Top 10 lists we could find, smashed 'em together, and spit out overall Top 10 lists for the year's best albums, songs, books and movies. You're welcome.

The 10 Best Movies of 2016

10. 'Loving'

"It’s sort of amazing, how delicately writer/director [Jeff] Nichols sidesteps all the clichés of the based-on-a-true-story prestige drama to dramatize the union and subsequent legal battles of Richard and Mildred Loving, whose eventual hearing before the Supreme Court would end the criminalization of interracial marriage." [Flavorwire]





9. 'Arrival'

"Villeneuve, like Stanley Kubrick and Christopher Nolan, understands how to create not just a visually stunning film but an enigmatic tone that envelops you in the world. Some viewers may find 'Arrival' a touch ostentatious, but what good film doesn’t get a bit pretentious sometimes?" [Newsweek]

8. 'The Lobster'

"Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos' 'The Lobster' is one of the strangest movies in recent memory —and one of the most hilariously (and surprisingly profound) ones as well... that rare thing in today's cinema an unqualified original." [Esquire]





7. 'OJ: Made In America'

"[Director Ezra] Edelman's fascinating film is an epic achievement that startles (or infuriates) you every five minutes. I could have watched another 18 hours." [MTV]

6. 'Manchester By The Sea'

"A story so beautifully lived-in that it feels like a shock to emerge from the theater into the “real” world, Kenneth Lonergan’s deceptively low-key drama unfurls in a way movies are rarely allowed to anymore—slowly, patiently, and with infinite care." [Entertainment Weekly]





5. 'Toni Erdmann'

"Few people settle in for a three-hour German comedy about an uptight woman and her farty father expecting a masterpiece. Yet that’s what Maren Ade’s extraordinary, genre-bending revolution of a movie is." [The Guardian]





4. 'Jackie'

"Pablo Larraín’s portrait of Jackie Kennedy’s attempt to wrestle control of chaos following her husband’s assassination is equal parts psychological thriller and historical investigation. Anchored by Natalie Portman in a career-best turn, the movie’s atmospheric construction pierces the nature of public life and political machinations." [IndieWire]





3. 'Hell Or High Water'

"Director David Mackenzie’s gritty crime caper does 'No Country for Old Men' one better, putting its unforgiving acts in an economic context." [Variety]





2. 'La La Land'

"Damien Chazelle, just 31, unexpectedly resuscitated [musicals] a moribund genre by relocating its potential for grace, beauty and romance and setting it in a Los Angeles that once again looks like a city of dreams." [The Hollywood Reporter]





1. 'Moonlight'

"What is there to say about Barry Jenkins’s luminous poem of a film that hasn’t already been said?... It’s a wonder of a film, heaven-sent. But it is also real and tangible, something of potent texture and feeling that demystifies and enlightens." [Vanity Fair]





Honorable Mention

11. 'The Handmaiden'

12. 'Elle'

13. 'Silence'

A Note On Methodology

We wish we could say there was a super fancy algorithm that combed the internet and did this for us. But the truth is that the entity doing the internet combing was a human Digg Editor, and calculations were performed by an Excel sheet that ingested and re-ranked all the lists we fed into it (briefly: #1 ranked items received 10 points, #2 ranked items got 9 points... down through #10 ranked items, which got 1 point; items on unranked Top 10 lists all got 5 points).