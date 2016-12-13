The 10 Best Gadgets From 2016

Go home, 2016, you're drunk. Seriously, it's been a shit show of a year. And we're not even going to pretend that the year's best gadgets will make it any better. But they will save your ass in case you haven't bought your holiday gifts yet. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (Yeah, we're still using it.)

The A-Audio Legacy Noise Cancelling Headphones mean business with their huge 40mm drivers and 3-Stage technology that lets you switch between passive audio, bass-enhanced, and active noise cancellation modes. If they’re good enough for the peeps doling out awards at CES, they’re good enough for you.

Buy now: These stellar headphones are valued at $299, and we’re dropping the sale price from $149.99 to $79.99. Arrives by Christmas!





Bring out your inner child with our best-selling drone of all time: the Code Black Drone with HD Camera. Tear through the sky with both beginner and expert flight modes, all while capturing intensely crisp video footage. Just steer clear of your neighbor’s nervous chihuahua.



Buy now: Get the super sleek Code Black drone for 65% off — formerly $199.99, now $69.99.

Hey there, speedy: the ExoMount Touch Air Vent Car Mount helps you keep your focus on the road, and off your smartphone. No more weaving in and out of lanes (not that you did, right?), since it clips to your air vents for easy peeks and mounts in just one touch.

Buy now: Get the ExoMount one-touch car mount for $16.99, marked down from $24.95.





The G-TUBE Adventure Ready Bluetooth Speaker is hailed as one of the best under $40, and it’s easy to see why. It easily sustains wear and tear from activities like backpacking and river rafting — and does it with sound quality that rivals larger, pricier speakers.

Buy now: Get this seriously rugged Bluetooth speaker for just $31.99, marked down from the regular $40. Arrives by Christmas!





We all love things that take the hassle out of traveling, so we adore the Bomber Barrel Duffel Bag Complete Set. Designed to get you through that security line in record time, it’s weather-resistant and designed to help the most absent-minded of us stay organized without looking like we’re trying too hard.

Buy now: Get the Bomber Barrel Duffel Bag Complete Set for $69.99, reduced from $200.

We can do pretty much everything on our smartphones these days, and that includes controlling our lighting. The Kasa LED Low Energy Bluetooth Smart Bulbs change colors, dim, and even turn on/off via pre-configured settings on your companion app. Oh, and they’re energy efficient...and pretty darn groovy to look at too.

Buy now: Get a two-pack of these smart bulbs for $49.99, or 44% off the usual cost of $89.90. Arrives by Christmas!





We’ve all dreamed of wielding a lightsaber, and the SaberLight Rechargeable Flameless Plasma Beam Lighter is the next best thing. This advanced lighter uses a plasma beam that’s totally wind- and splash-proof, meaning you’re guaranteed a light even in the worst weather. Oh, and it’s TSA-approved. Welcome to the future, Skywalker.

Buy now: Get a two-pack of these plasma beam lighters for 81% off, or $37.99 — marked down from $199.98. Arrives by Christmas!

Because (nearly) no one likes a car that smells like old French fries, there’s this Car Plug-In Air Purifier. It’s got a built-in ionizer that zaps out unwanted odors and allergens like dust and dander. This air purifier is so powerful, it’ll immediately remove the smell of cigarette smoke so your car will smell like new...even if it doesn’t look it.

Buy now: Get the Car Plug-In Air Purifier for 77% off — just $19.99.





We’re in the thick of holiday parties...so in the spirit of “better safe than sorry”, you should grab the BACtrack Trace Pro Breathalyzer. This award-winning device uses a law enforcement-grade sensor to analyze your blood alcohol content in seconds — for those times you can’t remember if you’re on your third or thirteenth glass of champagne.

Buy now: Get the BACtrack Trace Pro Breathalyzer for $79.99, reduced from the original $129.99. Arrives by Christmas!





Sleek, discreet and boasting a full range of high-tech, customizable heat settings, the FEZ Vaporizer promises the ultimate vape experience. Enjoy a longer, smoother draw with its temperature control design and extensive battery life. Not only does the FEZ heat up in just 60 seconds — you can even charge it via USB.

Buy now: This FEZ Vaporizer is valued at $139, and we’re lowering our sale price from $119 to $99 for a limited time. Arrives by Christmas!































