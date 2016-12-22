We Desperately Hope This Motion-Mimicking Mech Robot Is Real

2016 has not been a good year. But it will be slightly better if Korean mecha robot METHOD-01 — the arms of which are controlled by the pilot's natural arm movements, a la Avatar's AMP Suits or Pacific Rim's Jaegers — is real.





The reason for skepticism: Vitaly Bulgarov, our source for the videos, is also an accomplished designer and CGI artist. So, it's not impossible that these videos are the result of some stellar CGI. But the variety of videos and images and the overall level of detail suggest that this mecha is very much real:





Please be real. 2017 needs this.







[Via Reddit]